PHOENIX — Wetzel’s Pretzels recently opened the doors to its first streetside concept in Arizona and second in the world, Twisted by Wetzel’s.

The concept opened at the Prasada Regional Shopping Center at Cotton Lane and Greenway Road in Surprise.

Twisted by Wetzel’s gives a spin on the original Wetzel’s Pretzel brand, with an innovative menu spanning from American- to Mexican-inspired classics.

The new restaurant gives a twist on loaded French fries by offering loaded pretzel bitz, as well as hot dogs with a pretzel bun. There will also be house and frozen drinks, with creamsicle, horchata and mangonada on the menu.

Other unique items include the Nashville Heat topped pretzel, Baja elote loaded bitz, Baja boardwalk hot dog and chocolate brownie chimney cake.

“We’re excited to debut Wetzel’s new concept at this brand new center here in Surprise. Twisted by Wetzel’s builds on the core brand strength, providing an eating experience that’s both fun and convenient,” Wetzel’s multi-unit franchisee Steve Leibsohn said in a press release.

“Guests will love coming into our bright and energetic interior that showcases our playful persona, plus an open kitchen that highlights our heritage of artisan craftsmanship. I’m confident Twisted will become the go-to neighborhood spot to spend time with friends and family.”

The first Twisted by Wetzel’s debuted in Southern California in May.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.