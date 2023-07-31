Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park

Jul 31, 2023, 9:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — An 8-year-old child survived a cougar attack with minor injuries while camping in Olympic National Park in Washington state over the weekend.

“The cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother,” the National Park Service said in a statement. After being assessed by park personnel, the child, who was not identified, went to a hospital for further evaluation.

Rangers shut down the campsite and surrounding areas following the Saturday attack. Park law enforcement and cougar specialists began looking for the animal on Sunday at Lake Angeles. If located, the cougar will be euthanized and officials hope a necropsy will provide clues as to why it attacked.

Cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extremely rare, park officials said. The lethal removal of the cougar is in line with the park’s protocol for wildlife observations, interactions and attacks.

The entirety of the 1,562-square-mile (4,045-square-kilometer) park located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Seattle is consider cougar territory.

United States News

Associated Press

New Hampshire beachgoers witness small plane crash into surf, flip in water

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A small plane that crashed into the ocean just off a New Hampshire beach over the weekend flipped upside down when it hit the water before slowly rolling back into an upright position. The pilot of the single-engine Piper PA-18 plane that had been pulling a banner advertising a concert […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Kevin Stone

With Idaho case complete, Arizona prosecutors ready for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell

“Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell still faces two charges in Arizona after being sentenced to life in prison in a high-profile Idaho case.

12 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Court...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow Daybell gets life sentence for deaths of 2 of her children, romantic rival

Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was given a life sentence without parole for the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. She faces more charges in Arizona.

12 hours ago

People walk outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neigh...

Associated Press

Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury is set to deliberate whether to impose the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole on a truck driver who spewed antisemitic hate before fatally shooting 11 worshippers at a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community. The same jurors who convicted 50-year-old Robert Bowers […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during inauguration ceremonies Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma Ci...

Associated Press

Native American tribes in Oklahoma will keep tobacco deals, as lawmakers override governor’s veto

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Native American tribes in Oklahoma will get to keep their existing agreements on how they share money from tobacco sales with the state. The Oklahoma House voted on Monday to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill that extends agreements on selling tobacco for another year. In a bipartisan vote […]

12 hours ago

Actor Paul Reubens, in his Pee-wee Herman suit, attends the 10th Annual TV Land Awards on April 14,...

Associated Press

Paul Reubens, actor best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies after private cancer battle

Paul Reubens, the comic actor who created the beloved Pee-wee Herman character, died Sunday after a private battle with cancer.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park