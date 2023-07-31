Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Police search for driver who intentionally hit 6 migrant workers; injuries aren’t life-threatening

Jul 31, 2023, 5:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Six migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina on Sunday, police said.

The workers were hit at a Walmart in Lincolnton in what appears to have been an intentional assault with a vehicle, but the Lincolnton Police Department said in a statement posted on social media that the driver’s motives are still under investigation. The workers were taken to a hospital with various injuries, but police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and the vehicle, described as an older model black sport utility vehicle with a luggage rack.

