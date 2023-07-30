Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

4 killed in fiery ATV rollover crash in central Washington

Jul 30, 2023, 4:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Four people are dead after the all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washington’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Kittitas County sheriff’s officials say 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting crashed his side-by-side ATV west of the town of Liberty on Saturday afternoon. First responders arrived within minutes and prevented the gas-fueled fire from spreading.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Also in the vehicle were Jenkins’ friend, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington, and a couple they met that day; 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.

Gomez Santana and Cole died at the scene. Jenkins and Anonson were flown by helicopter to a burn center in Seattle, where they both died.

The open field where the crash happened is a popular spot for campers and off-roaders. Investigators have not said what caused the ATV to roll.

United States News

Associated Press

Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — A massive wildfire burning out of control in California’s Mojave National Preserve was spreading rapidly Sunday amid erratic winds, while firefighters reported progress against another major blaze to the south that prompted evacuations. The York Fire that erupted Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the preserve was […]

16 hours ago

This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel re...

Associated Press

Three killed when small plane hits hangar, catches fire at Southern California airport

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — A pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said. The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m. at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said. […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the...

Associated Press

Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida’s flagship university, authorities said. Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

4 found clinging to hull of overturned boat off New Jersey rescued, taken to NJ hospital

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — Four people found clinging to the hull of an overturned boat off New Jersey were rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said. Coast Guard officials in New York say Coast Guard crews and New York police and fire units were deployed to the area off Sandy Hook after receiving […]

16 hours ago

A map of a GOP proposal to redraw Alabama's congressional districts is displayed at the Alabama Sta...

Associated Press

Plaintiffs in voting rights case urge judges to toss Alabama’s new congressional map

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Voting rights activists are returning to court to fight Alabama’s redrawn congressional districts, saying state Republicans failed to follow federal court orders to create a district that is fair to Black voters. Plaintiffs in the high-profile redistricting case filed a written objection Friday to oppose Alabama’s new redistricting plan. They accused […]

16 hours ago

Extreme Heat...

Associated Press

Heat wave illuminates Americans who suffer without air conditioning

As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, the poorest Americans suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

4 killed in fiery ATV rollover crash in central Washington