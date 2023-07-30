Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes

Jul 30, 2023, 1:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — A massive wildfire burning out of control in California’s Mojave National Preserve was spreading rapidly Sunday amid erratic winds, while firefighters reported progress against another major blaze to the south that prompted evacuations.

The York Fire that erupted Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the preserve was sending up a huge plume of smoke visible nearly 100 miles (160 kilometers) away across the state line in Nevada.

Flames 20 feet (6 meters) high in some spots have charred more than 110 square miles (284 square kilometers) of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua tree woodland, according to a Sunday incident update.

“The dry fuel acts as a ready ignition source, and when paired with those weather conditions it resulted in long-distance fire run and high flames, leading to extreme fire behavior,” the update said. No structures were threatened. There was no containment.

To the southwest, the Bonny Fire was holding steady at about 3.4 square miles (8.8 square kilometers) in rugged hills of Riverside County. More than 1,300 people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday near the remote community of Aguanga.

Windy conditions and the chance of thunderstorms into Monday will heighten the risk of renewed growth, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze, which was 5% contained Sunday.

United States News

This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel re...

Associated Press

Three killed when small plane hits hangar, catches fire at Southern California airport

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — A pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said. The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m. at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the...

Associated Press

Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida’s flagship university, authorities said. Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

4 found clinging to hull of overturned boat off New Jersey rescued, taken to NJ hospital

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — Four people found clinging to the hull of an overturned boat off New Jersey were rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said. Coast Guard officials in New York say Coast Guard crews and New York police and fire units were deployed to the area off Sandy Hook after receiving […]

14 hours ago

A map of a GOP proposal to redraw Alabama's congressional districts is displayed at the Alabama Sta...

Associated Press

Plaintiffs in voting rights case urge judges to toss Alabama’s new congressional map

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Voting rights activists are returning to court to fight Alabama’s redrawn congressional districts, saying state Republicans failed to follow federal court orders to create a district that is fair to Black voters. Plaintiffs in the high-profile redistricting case filed a written objection Friday to oppose Alabama’s new redistricting plan. They accused […]

14 hours ago

Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his dog, Co...

Associated Press

Heat wave illuminates Americans who suffer without air conditioning

As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, the poorest Americans suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses.

14 hours ago

FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the Unive...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that the network’s referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Trump had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the federal […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes