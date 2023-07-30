Close
4 found clinging to hull of overturned boat off New Jersey rescued, taken to NJ hospital

Jul 30, 2023, 10:40 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — Four people found clinging to the hull of an overturned boat off New Jersey were rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Coast Guard officials in New York say Coast Guard crews and New York police and fire units were deployed to the area off Sandy Hook after receiving a distress call over VHF Channel 16.

Petty Officer Logan Kaczmarek told the Asbury Park Press that rescue crews found a floating debris field of items from the boat. They then found the four people at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday holding onto the floating hull near the Romer Shoal Light Station about 2½ nautical miles (4.6 kilometers) from the tip of Sandy Hook.

Crews from Station Sandy Hook pulled two people from the water while the other two were rescued by New York fire crews. All four were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; there was no immediate word on their condition. Coast Guard officials didn’t immediately release information about the type of vessel or the reason it capsized.

