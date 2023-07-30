Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Helicopter crashes near I-70 in Ohio, killing pilot and causing minor accidents, police say

Jul 30, 2023, 7:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A helicopter hit power lines and crashed near an interstate in Ohio over the weekend, killing the pilot and causing a series of crashes, authorities said.

The Bell 206L-4 aircraft was flying near I-70 in Springfield Township in Clark County when it hit the lines and crashed into a cornfield shortly after noon Saturday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The pilot, 36-year-old Isaac Lee Santos of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene, state troopers said. The aircraft was owned by Helicopter Applicators Inc. of Gettysburg, which does aerial applications such as herbicide and insecticide to farmland and other industries, according to the Springfield News-Sun.

Power lines fell onto the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70, resulting in minor crashes of seven vehicles, authorities said. No other injuries were reported. The highway was closed for about five hours and Ohio Edison crews have been working to restore power to the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and the highway patrol also continues to investigate.

United States News

Associated Press

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility. Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city’s east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there

A woman from New Hampshire who works for a nonprofit organization in Haiti and her young daughter have been reported as kidnapped as the U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered nonemergency personnel to leave there amid growing security concerns. Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for El Roi Haiti, […]

8 hours ago

Alberto Rodriguez, 24, poses for a photo outside the Culinary Union on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?

At 24, Alberto Rodriguez has grandparents younger than Joe Biden. But he’s more interested in the 80-year-old president’s accomplishments than his age. “People as young as me, we’re all focusing on our day-to-day lives and he has done things to help us through that,” Rodriguez, a cook at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las […]

8 hours ago

FILE - A car drives past a vacant lot, Wednesday, July 27, 2023, in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., wher...

Associated Press

Breakthrough in Long Island serial killings shines light on the many unsolved murders of sex workers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The discovery of four dead women in a drainage ditch just outside Atlantic City was shocking news in 2006. International media flocked to the seaside gambling resort. More than 100 detectives and prosecutors were assigned to investigate. Casino guests worried about safety, and the victims’ fellow sex workers began carrying […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting wounds 5 people in Michigan with 2 victims in critical condition, police say

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An early morning shooting Sunday in Michigan wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m., the Lansing Police Department said in a statement. The five victims who were transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire […]

8 hours ago

Shawn Steik poses for a photo Wednesday, July, 26, 2023, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Steik said ...

Associated Press

Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Shawn Steik and his wife were forced from a long-term motel room onto the streets of Anchorage after their rent shot up to $800 a month. Now they live in a tent encampment by a train depot, and as an Alaska winter looms they are growing desperate and fearful of what […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Helicopter crashes near I-70 in Ohio, killing pilot and causing minor accidents, police say