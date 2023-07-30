Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Shooting wounds 5 people in Michigan with 2 victims in critical condition, police say

Jul 30, 2023, 4:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An early morning shooting Sunday in Michigan wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m., the Lansing Police Department said in a statement.

The five victims who were transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old, police said.

There was a large crowd at the scene when officers arrived, prompting Lansing police to ask for assistance from other jurisdictions. Several people were detained, and officers found multiple firearms, police said.

In February, a gunman killed three students and injured five others in a shooting at Michigan State University in neighboring East Lansing. Students sheltered in place for four hours on the campus about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit while hundreds of officers searched for the shooter. Suspect Anthony McRae, 43, killed himself when confronted by police near his home in Lansing.

United States News

Shawn Steik poses for a photo Wednesday, July, 26, 2023, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Steik said ...

Associated Press

Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Shawn Steik and his wife were forced from a long-term motel room onto the streets of Anchorage after their rent shot up to $800 a month. Now they live in a tent encampment by a train depot, and as an Alaska winter looms they are growing desperate and fearful of what […]

1 day ago

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national str...

Associated Press

Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS

NEW YORK (AP) — Six straight days of 12-hour driving. Single digit paychecks. The complaints come from workers in vastly different industries: UPS delivery drivers and Hollywood actors and writers. But they point to an underlying factor driving a surge of labor unrest: The cost to workers whose jobs have changed drastically as companies scramble […]

1 day ago

In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi ...

Associated Press

In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear. Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighborhood and found the animal sitting in a […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles sheriff’s academy recruit who was struck by SUV on training run dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruit who was struck by an SUV during a training run last year has died, authorities said. Alejandro Martinez fought for his life for the past eight months, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said late Friday. “Tragically, he was not able to fulfill his calling […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

4 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin, authorities say

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin. A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, authorities said. The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft […]

1 day ago

FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Robert Chambers, NYC’s ‘Preppy Killer,’ is released after 15 years in prison on drug charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer,” was released after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records. Chambers spent a similar amount of time in prison after pleading guilty to strangling Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park during the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Shooting wounds 5 people in Michigan with 2 victims in critical condition, police say