Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Vehicle fire on southbound Loop 101 shuts down traffic near State Route 51 interchange

Jul 29, 2023, 8:38 PM

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Drivers heading west on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway will have to prepare for slowdowns Saturday night.

“A vehicle fire is blocking the center lanes,” the Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Twitter at around 7:15 p.m.

The fire flared up near the SR 51 transition ramp, according to ADOT.

The crash blocked all but the HOV lane on the loop 101 westbound near SR 51.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

short-term rental owners in Cave Creek, Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Cave Creek holds short-term rental owners accountable with public healthy and safety law

A new Cave Creek town ordinance that passed in mid-July will hold short-term rental owners in the area accountable with penalties and fees.

21 hours ago

Indoor pickleball courts called Picklemall...

Serena O'Sullivan

Picklemall waiving pickleball game fees for grand opening at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

There will be 16 pickleball playing courts at Picklemall, an indoor sports facility that will officially open in Tempe on Saturday.

21 hours ago

sledgehammer killer from arizona gets 12 years...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s sledgehammer killer gets 12 years in the slammer

Anthony William Delgado, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The admitted sledgehammer killer was sentenced to prison.

21 hours ago

Phoenix heat wave cars hot...

KTAR.com

Phoenix heat wave abating as monsoon churns the Southwest

A historic heat wave that baked the U.S. Southwest and set high temperature records this summer is beginning to abate as the monsoon arrives.

21 hours ago

Mega Millions Circle K winner in Arizona 2023...

KTAR.com

Prescott Circle K sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion Friday, but one person who bought a ticket in Prescott has won $1 million.

21 hours ago

Valley Metro bus...

KTAR.com

North Phoenix bus-vehicle collision leaves man dead

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided with a bus early Saturday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Vehicle fire on southbound Loop 101 shuts down traffic near State Route 51 interchange