PHOENIX — Drivers heading west on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway will have to prepare for slowdowns Saturday night.

“A vehicle fire is blocking the center lanes,” the Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Twitter at around 7:15 p.m.

Loop 101 Pima westbound at the SR 51 transition ramp: A vehicle fire is blocking the center lanes. pic.twitter.com/21ZG4uWcAL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 30, 2023

The fire flared up near the SR 51 transition ramp, according to ADOT.

The crash blocked all but the HOV lane on the loop 101 westbound near SR 51.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

