Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Los Angeles sheriff’s academy recruit who was struck by SUV on training run dies

Jul 29, 2023, 6:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruit who was struck by an SUV during a training run last year has died, authorities said.

Alejandro Martinez fought for his life for the past eight months, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said late Friday.

“Tragically, he was not able to fulfill his calling of helping others,” the department said in a statement. “He will forever live in our hearts & never be forgotten.”

About 75 recruits, from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and several local police agencies, were running in formation on a street in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier last November when an SUV veered into them. Twenty-five cadets were injured.

The SUV driver had been identified as a 22-year-old man from suburban Diamond Bar who suffered a minor injury. He was initially arrested for investigation but authorities later released him on grounds that more investigation was needed. His attorney said he has no animosity toward law enforcement and that it was a tragic accident.

United States News

Associated Press

4 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin, authorities say

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin. A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, authorities said. The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Robert Chambers, NYC’s ‘Preppy Killer,’ is released after 15 years in prison on drug charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer,” was released after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records. Chambers spent a similar amount of time in prison after pleading guilty to strangling Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park during the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law, which also would have created a new process […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

8 dogs died from extreme heat in the Midwest during unairconditioned drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At least eight dogs died of heat -related injuries after being transported in the back of an uncooled cargo van through northern Indiana Thursday night, authorities said. The dogs that died were among 18 shepherds traveling from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to a training facility in Michigan City, Indiana, police […]

19 hours ago

Residents and tourists enjoy South Beach, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Humans natura...

Associated Press

Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645’

MIAMI (AP) — It looks like the singer Pitbull is going to have to add some digits to his ode to Miami’s area code, “305 Anthem.” That’s because Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are getting a new area code, “645,” starting next week. Beginning next Friday, area customers who request new phone numbers will […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Marine staff sergeant found not guilty in 2021 death of recruit at South Carolina’s Parris Island

A staff sergeant who oversaw Marine training at South Carolina’s Parris Island has been cleared of criminal responsibility in the death of a 19-year-old recruit in 2021. A military jury on Friday found Staff Sgt. Steven Smiley not guilty of negligent homicide and four other counts in the death of Pfc. Dalton Beals, The Hilton […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Los Angeles sheriff’s academy recruit who was struck by SUV on training run dies