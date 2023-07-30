Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Picklemall waiving pickleball game fees for grand opening at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

Jul 29, 2023, 6:00 PM

Indoor pickleball courts called Picklemall...

Players who visit Aug. 5 will get to play at one of these courts for free. (Picklemall photo)

(Picklemall photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Picklemall, an indoor pickleball sports center, will throw open its doors in Tempe’s Arizona Mills mall next Saturday for free games.

Picklemall’s 16 gaming courts will spread across 104,000 square feet on the shopping center’s east side near Ross. Picklemall will replace the previous anchor space, the At Home superstore.

According to a Friday news release, the Tempe store will be the organization’s first U.S. location.

Normally, visitors will have to pay to play pickleball at the “champion-style court facility,” but next Saturday is a special occasion.

To celebrate its grand opening, Picklemall will give players free games on a first come, first serve basis.

There’s a catch, though: In order to claim the free tickets, hopeful players will have to make an account and supply their credit card number.

Although it’s technically free to book a game on Saturday, players will have to fork over their email addresses to make accounts and their payment information for future games.

But if gamers have fun while testing out the courts this Saturday, they can become a member for a “limited time offer through Aug. 12,” according to the news release.

For the most part, membership fees cost $100 per month. Those who want to ask about the limited time membership offer and contact the company through email at memberships@thepicklemall.com.

Pickleball lovers can also drop in and schedule games for $8 to $10 per hour, according to the Picklemall site.

