Prescott Circle K sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion Friday night, but one lucky person who bought a ticket in Prescott has won $1 million.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Circle K, 3101 Willow Creek Road, Prescott.

One ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $5 million and another in the state connected for $1 million. Besides the $1 million winner in Prescott, there also were $1 million winners in California and New York, Mega Millions said in a statement.

The more than $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot marks the fifth time in the history of the game that the grand prize has reached into the billions.

No one managed to beat the massive odds and match all six numbers for Friday’s estimated $940 million jackpot. The numbers drawn were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18.

There have been 29 straight draws without a Mega Millions jackpot winner since the last grand prize ticket on April 18.

The $1.05 billion prize up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday night would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be an estimated $527.9 million.

It has been less than two weeks since someone in Los Angeles won a $1.08 billion Powerball prize that ranked as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. The winner of the prize is still a mystery.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

