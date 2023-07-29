Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Prescott Circle K sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket

Jul 29, 2023, 12:00 PM

Mega Millions Circle K winner in Arizona 2023...

(Getty Images photo)

(Getty Images photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion Friday night, but one lucky person who bought a ticket in Prescott has won $1 million.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Circle K, 3101 Willow Creek Road, Prescott.

One ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $5 million and another in the state connected for $1 million. Besides the $1 million winner in Prescott, there also were $1 million winners in California and New York, Mega Millions said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

The more than $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot marks the fifth time in the history of the game that the grand prize has reached into the billions.

No one managed to beat the massive odds and match all six numbers for Friday’s estimated $940 million jackpot. The numbers drawn were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18.

There have been 29 straight draws without a Mega Millions jackpot winner since the last grand prize ticket on April 18.

The $1.05 billion prize up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday night would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be an estimated $527.9 million.

It has been less than two weeks since someone in Los Angeles won a $1.08 billion Powerball prize that ranked as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. The winner of the prize is still a mystery.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix heat wave cars hot...

KTAR.com

Phoenix heat wave abating as monsoon churns the Southwest

A historic heat wave that baked the U.S. Southwest and set high temperature records this summer is beginning to abate as the monsoon arrives.

15 hours ago

Valley Metro bus...

KTAR.com

North Phoenix bus-vehicle collision leaves man dead

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided with a bus early Saturday.

15 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General sues solar company...

KTAR.com

Attorney General sues solar company over illegal phone calls, dishonest savings claims

Attorney General Kris Mayes said a company that sells and installs solar panels hounded residents with unlawful sales calls and lies.

15 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Ashley Paredez/ABC15 Arizona

Phoenix car owners still finding out their cars were damaged in propane fire

Car owners in Phoenix are still finding out that their vehicles were destroyed in a recent and massive propane fire.

15 hours ago

The iconic Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley has been sold to a residential developer. (...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Iconic Paradise Valley church to be torn down to make way for luxury homes

The iconic Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley has been sold and will be torn down to make way for luxury homes.

15 hours ago

Arizona teacher tribute award...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona teacher tribute award goes to bilingual teacher Ricardo Garza

June's Arizona teacher tribute award goes to a teacher who works in both Phoenix and Oaxaca, Mexico to help immigrant students transition.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Prescott Circle K sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket