PHOENIX — A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided with a Valley Metro passenger bus early Saturday.

Phoenix police said the crash occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police said preliminary information indicates 23-year-old Christian Leal-Coronado was driving his vehicle southbound on 7th Street approaching Bell Road, when for unknown reasons he crossed into the northbound lanes.

Leal-Coronado’s vehicle collided with the commuter bus which was traveling northbound on 7th Street in the curb lane. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital but he died.

The bus driver and the lone passenger on the bus did not sustain injuries.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.