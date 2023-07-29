Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kansas man sentenced to nearly 57 years in death of 2-year-old daughter who went days without food

Jul 29, 2023, 8:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man whose 2-year-old daughter died after going days without food while he was passed out drunk has been sentenced to nearly 57 years in prison.

The sentence ordered Friday was the maximum that could be imposed after Jeffrey Exon was convicted in April of charges that included aggravated child endangerment and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Exon, a 47-year-old who goes by the name of James, called 911 on Jan. 5. 2021, telling a dispatcher that his daughter, Aurora Exon, had stopped breathing. He also said she recently had been “starving herself.”

She was cold to the touch when found, and appeared to have been dead for several days, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The coroner blamed her death on a form of malnutrition called marasmus.

Five empty liquor bottles were found in Exon’s bedroom, investigators said. They determined that Exon would not feed or attend to his children for days because of his addiction issues.

Exon’s 6-year-old son, who was 4 when his sister died, testified at trial that his dad locked them in their rooms for several days without food while he “slept.”

Seonaid Nichols, the children’s mother, said she agreed to give James Exon custody of the children because her living conditions didn’t allow her to take care of them.

United States News

FILE - Then U.S. Park Police Chief Pamela Smith discusses preparations for the 2022 State of the Un...

Associated Press

Violent crime is rising in the nation’s capital. DC seeks solutions as Congress keeps close watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pamela Smith’s voice soared and quivered like a preacher in midsermon as she recalled her troubled childhood and how it helped prepare her for the challenges she faces as the new police chief in the nation’s capital. “I stand before you as a child who had no hopes, who had no dreams […]

9 hours ago

Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, talks to Atlanta resident Makela Atchison, center, Thursday, J...

Associated Press

Atlanta ‘Cop City’ activists say they’re confident of getting 70K signatures. But big hurdles remain

ATLANTA (AP) — “Excuse me, are you a city of Atlanta voter? Do you know about ‘Cop City?’” Clipboards in hand, canvassers Sienna Giraldi and Gabriel Sanchez approached shopper after shopper at a Kroger supermarket lot on a recent evening collecting signatures for a referendum over whether to cancel the city’s lease of a proposed […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting in Seattle parking lot injures 5 people, including 2 critically, police chief says

SEATTLE (AP) — A shooting in a Seattle parking lot Friday night wounded five people, including two who were in critical condition, the city’s police chief said. The Seattle Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 9 p.m. in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South. The shooting started in the parking lot of […]

9 hours ago

Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor ...

Associated Press

After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that has been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Ex-New Mexico police informant headed to prison after admitting 5 bank robberies to feed addiction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who confessed to five bank robberies in Albuquerque last year — including one bank he robbed twice as part of what he said were desperate attempts to feed his fentanyl addiction — has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. Jason Smeltzer, 41, made off […]

1 day ago

Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans n...

Associated Press

Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that’s what the ocean has felt like. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures reached as high as 101.2 degrees Fahrenheit (38.4 degrees Celsius) around the state’s southern tip in Manatee Bay, according to the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Kansas man sentenced to nearly 57 years in death of 2-year-old daughter who went days without food