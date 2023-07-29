Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

I-17 reopens northbound between Anthem and New River

Jul 29, 2023, 7:53 AM | Updated: 8:23 am

I-17 closed...

I-17 northbound closed July 19, 2023 near milepost 235 and Table Mesa Road.

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The two vehicle crashes which closed I-17 closed northbound near New River and north of Anthem has been cleared and the road is again open.

Southbound lanes of I-17 were unaffected.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s az511.gov website, slowing began at mile marker 228 just north of Anthem. The closure was at mile marker 233 and continued until mile marker 246.

The first incident began at about 3:49 a.m. according to ADOT.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Arizona Traffic

fire personnel respond to the scene of where a semi-truck plummeted 30 feet off Interstate 40, inju...

KTAR.com

2 injured in northern Arizona after semi-truck carrying toilet paper falls off freeway

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after the semi-truck they were traveling in plummeted off a major freeway in northern Arizona.

1 day ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Southbound I-17 closure in north Phoenix leads weekend freeway restrictions

A southbound Interstate 17 close in north Phoenix leads a busy weekend of freeway restrictions, according to state transportation officials.

1 day ago

A cement truck rolled over on a freeway ramp near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wedne...

KTAR.com

Nurse stops to help, puts tourniquet on driver after cement truck crashes near Phoenix airport

A nurse who stopped to provide treatment may have saved the driver's life after a cement truck crashed near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

3 days ago

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 in Mesa near Loop 202 reopens after evening rush hour crash

The eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway was blocked due to a crash during Tuesday evening's rush hour.

4 days ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Crash shuts down northbound Loop 101 in Tempe Saturday night, traffic backed up to US 60

A crash shut down northbound Loop 101 lanes in Tempe Saturday night. Traffic backed up all the way to US 60, ADOT said.

7 days ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

I-10 closure for tunnel maintenance in Phoenix leads busy weekend of freeway restrictions

An Interstate 10 closure near downtown Phoenix for tunnel maintenance highlights a busy weekend of restrictions across the Valley.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

I-17 reopens northbound between Anthem and New River