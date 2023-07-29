I-17 reopens northbound between Anthem and New River

PHOENIX — The two vehicle crashes which closed I-17 closed northbound near New River and north of Anthem has been cleared and the road is again open.

Southbound lanes of I-17 were unaffected.

UPDATE: I-17 northbound at milepost 233 is now OPEN. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2023

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s az511.gov website, slowing began at mile marker 228 just north of Anthem. The closure was at mile marker 233 and continued until mile marker 246.

The first incident began at about 3:49 a.m. according to ADOT.

*CLOSURE* I-17 northbound is closed near New River. The closure is at milepost 236 due to two crashes in the area. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/UQylGzmFcx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2023

