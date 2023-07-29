Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

I-17 northbound closed north of Anthem

Jul 29, 2023, 7:53 AM | Updated: 7:55 am

I-17 closed...

I-17 northbound closed July 19, 2023 near milepost 235 and Table Mesa Road.

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two vehicle crashes have closed I-17 closed northbound near New River and north of Anthem with motorists advised to plan for alternate routes. There are is no time estimated for the highway to reopen.

Southbound lanes of I-17 are unaffected.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s az511.gov website, slowing begins at mile marker 228 just north of Anthem. The closure begins at mile marker 233 and continues until mile marker 246.

The first incident began at about 3:49 a.m. according to ADOT.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Arizona Traffic

fire personnel respond to the scene of where a semi-truck plummeted 30 feet off Interstate 40, inju...

KTAR.com

2 injured in northern Arizona after semi-truck carrying toilet paper falls off freeway

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after the semi-truck they were traveling in plummeted off a major freeway in northern Arizona.

1 day ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Southbound I-17 closure in north Phoenix leads weekend freeway restrictions

A southbound Interstate 17 close in north Phoenix leads a busy weekend of freeway restrictions, according to state transportation officials.

1 day ago

A cement truck rolled over on a freeway ramp near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wedne...

KTAR.com

Nurse stops to help, puts tourniquet on driver after cement truck crashes near Phoenix airport

A nurse who stopped to provide treatment may have saved the driver's life after a cement truck crashed near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

3 days ago

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 in Mesa near Loop 202 reopens after evening rush hour crash

The eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway was blocked due to a crash during Tuesday evening's rush hour.

4 days ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Crash shuts down northbound Loop 101 in Tempe Saturday night, traffic backed up to US 60

A crash shut down northbound Loop 101 lanes in Tempe Saturday night. Traffic backed up all the way to US 60, ADOT said.

7 days ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

I-10 closure for tunnel maintenance in Phoenix leads busy weekend of freeway restrictions

An Interstate 10 closure near downtown Phoenix for tunnel maintenance highlights a busy weekend of restrictions across the Valley.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

I-17 northbound closed north of Anthem