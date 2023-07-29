I-17 northbound closed north of Anthem

PHOENIX — Two vehicle crashes have closed I-17 closed northbound near New River and north of Anthem with motorists advised to plan for alternate routes. There are is no time estimated for the highway to reopen.

Southbound lanes of I-17 are unaffected.

*CLOSURE* I-17 northbound is closed near New River. The closure is at milepost 236 due to two crashes in the area. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/UQylGzmFcx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2023

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s az511.gov website, slowing begins at mile marker 228 just north of Anthem. The closure begins at mile marker 233 and continues until mile marker 246.

The first incident began at about 3:49 a.m. according to ADOT.

