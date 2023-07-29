Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tim McGraw to wrap up 2024 tour in Phoenix

Jul 28, 2023, 7:00 PM

PHOENIX — Tim McGraw is coming to Phoenix next summer as the country music superstar will wrap up his 2024 “Standing Room Only” tour at the Footprint Center. 

The “Live Like You Were Dying” star will visit the Valley on June 27, 2024. His Phoenix stop will be the final show of his upcoming tour, which will take him across 30 cities. His nationwide tour will kick off in Jacksonville, Fla.

The tour will feature his biggest hits and songs from his forthcoming album, “Standing Room Only,” due out Aug. 25. 

Grammy award-winner Carly Pearce will be the supporting act on all dates. 

Tickets, including VIP packages, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. 

