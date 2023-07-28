Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

Jul 28, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 3:34 pm

Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-lan...

Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday announced $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, in what is the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China.

The White House’s announcement said the package would include defense, education and training for the Taiwanese. Washington will send man-portable air defense systems, or MANPADS, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles, according to two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters ahead of the announcement.

U.S. lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed weapons to Taiwan. The goals are to help it counter China and to deter China from considering attacking, by providing Taipei enough weaponry that it would make the price of invasion too high.

The package is in addition to nearly $19 billion in military sales of F-16s and other major weapons systems that the U.S. has approved for Taiwan. Delivery of those weapons has been hampered by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been exacerbated by the global defense industrial base pressures created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The difference is that this aid is part of a presidential authority approved by Congress last year to draw weapons from current U.S. military stockpiles — so Taiwan will not have to wait for military production and sales. This gets weapons delivered faster than providing funding for new weapons.

The Pentagon has used a similar authority to get billions of dollars worth of munitions to Ukraine.

Taiwan split from China in 1949 amid civil war. Chinese President Xi Jinping maintains China’s right to take over the now self-ruled island, by force if necessary. China has accused the U.S. of turning Taiwan into a “powder keg” through the billions of dollars in weapons sales it has pledged.

The U.S. maintains a “One China” policy under which it does not recognize Taiwan’s formal independence and has no formal diplomatic relations with the island in deference to Beijing. However, U.S. law requires a credible defense for Taiwan and for the U.S. to treat all threats to the island as matters of “grave concern.”

Getting stockpiles of weapons to Taiwan now, before an attack begins, is one of the lessons the U.S. has learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon deputy defense secretary Kathleen Hicks told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Ukraine “was more of a cold-start approach than the planned approach we have been working on for Taiwan, and we will apply those lessons,” Hicks said. Efforts to resupply Taiwan after a conflict erupted would be complicated because it is an island, she said.

China regularly sends warships and planes across the center line in the Taiwan Strait that provides a buffer between the sides, as well as into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, in an effort to intimidate the island’s 23 million people and wear down its military capabilities.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington, said in a statement Friday that Beijing was “firmly opposed” to U.S. military ties with Taiwan. The U.S. should “stop selling arms to Taiwan” and “stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Liu said.

United States News

FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak trai...

Associated Press

Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

Federal investigators renewed their recommendation that major freight railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that could have caught the track flaws that caused a fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. But installing the sensors on the tens of thousands of locomotives in the fleet could be cost prohibitive, and it’s […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; actor Matthew McConaughey. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican […]

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport ...

Associated Press

Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court Friday to reverse a federal judge’s decision to keep his hush-money criminal case in a New York state court that the former president claims is “very unfair” to him. Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals […]

16 hours ago

The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlot...

Associated Press

Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another structural issue has been located with a large roller coaster that’s been closed for weeks since a large crack in a support column was discovered, a North Carolina agency confirmed on Friday. A Swiss-based engineering company that designed and built the Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds, which sits along […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Jeff Zucker, then Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens...

Associated Press

Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized

NEW YORK (AP) — The entertainment publication Variety, under fire this week for an article it published about former CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s interest in his old employer, revised the piece on Friday to reflect some of the complaints about it. None of its changes affected what was written about Zucker, however. He has called […]

16 hours ago

This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighbor...

Associated Press

Defense presses case that mental illness spurred Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal trial for the man who fatally shot 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue approached its conclusion Friday as the defense, trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, pressed its case that mental illness spurred the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. Robert Bowers, a 50 year-old truck driver from suburban […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan