ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix car owners still finding out their cars were damaged in propane fire

Jul 29, 2023, 6:30 AM

(Pexels Photo)

BY ASHLEY PAREDEZ/ABC15 ARIZONA


PHOENIX — Patty Valenzuela walked through Sundance Airport Parking on Thursday, trying to find her boyfriend’s truck.

“It’s a white truck, Ford truck,” said Valenzuela.

Her boyfriend is still out-of-town and they just found out about last week’s propane fire.

Valenzuela searched through the rubble, trying to describe to her boyfriend Mark – through a video call – any identifiable features.

“See, there’s the rims. There’s the spare rim underneath that,” said Patty.

Then, Mark came to the realization that they had found his truck, completely destroyed.

“Nobody wants to think this could happen to you when you’re gone,” said Valenzuela.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

