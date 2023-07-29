Close
Another Phoenix detective suspected of mishandling homicide evidence

Jul 28, 2023, 5:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

BY DAVE BISCOBING/ABC15 ARIZONA


The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has notified defense attorneys in multiple cases that another Phoenix homicide detective may have mishandled evidence and failed to document interviews.

Prosecutors sent the new disclosure about detective Shannon McGee this week and revealed she’s under an internal misconduct investigation.

“Over the past month or so, Homicide Sergeant Wayne Ganz conducted an audit of Detective McGee’s case management and discovered several issues of concern,” according to a copy of the notification reviewed by ABC15. “Preliminarily, it appears there were interviews that were never documented in a report and potentially evidence was not impounded.”

McGee, who’s investigated homicides since 2015, has been transferred out of the unit while the investigation continues.

