PHOENIX — A child was rushed to a hospital Friday after getting hurt in a boat accident at Lake Pleasant, authorities said.

The patient was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident at the northwest Valley lake, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Preliminary information indicates that a boat hit the child, MCSO said.

No other details were immediately available. MCSO said it would provide an update after detectives get to the scene.

