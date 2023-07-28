Close
Child taken to hospital in critical condition after Lake Pleasant boat accident

Jul 28, 2023, 12:20 PM

A child was rushed to a hospital Friday, July 28, 2023, after getting hurt in a boat accident at Lake Pleasant, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. The 6 year old child later died. (Facebook Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A child was rushed to a hospital Friday after getting hurt in a boat accident at Lake Pleasant, authorities said.

The patient was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident at the northwest Valley lake, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Preliminary information indicates that a boat hit the child, MCSO said.

No other details were immediately available. MCSO said it would provide an update after detectives get to the scene.

This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera shows an interior view moments bef...

Associated Press

Backup driver in 1st self-driving car death in Tempe pleads guilty, gets 3 years of supervised probation

The backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday.

15 hours ago

Carlos Castro Alcaraz, the Phoenix, Arizona, man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media, w...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man who tried selling tiger cub on social media gets probation after pleading guilty

A Phoenix man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media earlier this year was sentenced to probation Thursday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Firefighter observe the Diamond Fire near the community of Sunflower, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Evacuations remain in effect for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

Evacuation orders remained in effect Friday for a wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

15 hours ago

fire personnel respond to the scene of where a semi-truck plummeted 30 feet off Interstate 40, inju...

KTAR.com

2 injured in northern Arizona after semi-truck carrying toilet paper falls off freeway

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after the semi-truck they were traveling in plummeted off a major freeway in northern Arizona.

15 hours ago

Alicia Navarro is shown after she turned up at a police station in Havre, Montana, on Sunday, July ...

Kevin Stone

No arrests in Alicia Navarro case despite reports of police activity in Montana

Despite reports of police activity in Montana that might be related to the four-year disappearance of Glendale teen Alicia Navarro, no arrests have been made.

15 hours ago

Gallego on screen in front of Biden during White House event...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joins President Biden’s rollout of heat protection plan

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Thursday spoke about protections from extreme heat for workers with President Joe Biden.

15 hours ago

