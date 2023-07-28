Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 injured in northern Arizona after semi-truck carrying toilet paper falls off freeway

Jul 28, 2023, 1:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


fire personnel respond to the scene of where a semi-truck plummeted 30 feet off Interstate 40, injuring two inside the vehicle (Ponderosa Fire Department Photo) (Ponderosa Fire Department Photo) (Ponderosa Fire Department Photo) (Ponderosa Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after the semi-truck they were traveling in plummeted 30 feet off a major freeway in northern Arizona.

Fire personnel responded to a call regarding a semi-truck rollover around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 40, near milepost 191, about five miles west of Flagstaff, the Ponderosa Fire Department said.

The semi-truck left the westbound lane, falling onto the road below, the fire department said.

Both people within the vehicle were hospitalized, one with extensive injuries and the other with minor injuries.

RELATED STORIES

The semi-truck was carrying large rolls of toilet paper.

Drivers traveling on I-40 near the scene were told to watch for emergency and Arizona Department of Transportation vehicles.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Panoramic file photo of Lake Pleasant. A child was rushed to a hospital Friday, July 28, 2023, afte...

KTAR.com

Child taken to hospital in critical condition after Lake Pleasant boat accident

A child was rushed to a hospital Friday after getting hurt in a boat accident at Lake Pleasant, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Alicia Navarro is shown after she turned up at a police station in Havre, Montana, on Sunday, July ...

Kevin Stone

No arrests in Alicia Navarro case despite reports of police activity in Montana

Despite reports of police activity in Montana that might be related to the four-year disappearance of Glendale teen Alicia Navarro, no arrests have been made.

13 hours ago

Gallego on screen in front of Biden during White House event...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joins President Biden’s rollout of heat protection plan

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Thursday spoke about protections from extreme heat for workers with President Joe Biden.

13 hours ago

The Maricopa County morgue in Phoenix brought in coolers to store bodies during the July 2023 heat ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix morgue brings in coolers to handle rise in deaths during heat wave

The Maricopa County morgue in Phoenix brought in coolers to store bodies during the ongoing heat wave, authorities said.

13 hours ago

A man will be heading to jail after getting stuck in the chimney of Phoenix residence early Friday,...

KTAR.com

Man rescued after getting stuck in chimney at Phoenix home was subject of court order

A man will be heading to jail after getting stuck in the chimney of Phoenix residence early Friday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

A motorcycle rider was killed Thursday, July 28, 2023, in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendal...

KTAR.com

Motorcycle rider killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

A motorcycle rider was killed Thursday afternoon in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendale, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

2 injured in northern Arizona after semi-truck carrying toilet paper falls off freeway