PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after the semi-truck they were traveling in plummeted 30 feet off a major freeway in northern Arizona.

Fire personnel responded to a call regarding a semi-truck rollover around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 40, near milepost 191, about five miles west of Flagstaff, the Ponderosa Fire Department said.

The semi-truck left the westbound lane, falling onto the road below, the fire department said.

Both people within the vehicle were hospitalized, one with extensive injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The semi-truck was carrying large rolls of toilet paper.

Drivers traveling on I-40 near the scene were told to watch for emergency and Arizona Department of Transportation vehicles.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.