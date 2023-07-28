Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break

Jul 28, 2023, 10:37 AM

Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two gr...

Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Opponents of offshore wind projects are suing New Jersey and the Danish wind energy developer Orsted over a lucrative tax break the state approved for the company, saying it is illegal because the law was written to benefit only one entity.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by two residents’ groups that are opposed to offshore wind projects and three electricity customers from Ocean City who seek to overturn the law. They say it gives Orsted about $1 billion in tax relief for one of the two windmill projects it plans to build off the state’s southern coast.

The state Legislature passed a bill allowing Orsted to keep federal tax credits that it was obligated to pass along to ratepayers. In applying for permission to build the project, called Ocean Wind I, Orsted had promised to return such credits to customers.

Lawmakers who narrowly approved the bill said the aid was needed to help Orsted deal with inflation and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we don’t figure out a solution, this doesn’t get done in New Jersey,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said after signing the bill on July 6. “Either we get this bill done and the industry thrives here, and the jobs that are associated with it, or it goes somewhere else.”

Bruce Afran, a lawyer representing two groups who brought the lawsuit — Protect Our Coast NJ and Defend Brigantine Beach — said the state is not permitted to enact laws that benefit only one party.

“The Legislature’s giveaway of federal tax credits to Orsted benefits a single company in violation of the New Jersey Constitution,” he said. “In New Jersey, laws that favor a single private party are generally unconstitutional.”

Neither the governor’s office nor Orsted immediately commented Friday on the lawsuit, which was filed in state Superior Court in Mercer County.

Almost immediately after the tax break for Orsted was approved, another company that also has approval for an offshore wind project in New Jersey said it, too, wants a tax break.

Atlantic Shores said it wants government assistance to build its own wind farm off the southern New Jersey coast, warning that the project is “at risk” without additional financial assistance from the government.

Murphy said he is “open-minded” toward the Atlantic Shores’ request. Atlantic Shores is a joint partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development LLC.

In a letter to lawmakers before the bill was approved, a state office representing the interests of utility customers said the bill would boost Orsted’s profits “and will result in higher prices being paid by ratepayers.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

United States News

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barr...

Associated Press

Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he is “fine” since he froze up mid-sentence in the middle of a press conference on Wednesday. And now his office is trying to tamp down speculation that he might not fill out his term as leader because of his health. In a statement, […]

11 hours ago

Louisville police officer Nickolas Wilt leaves a medical rehabilitation center in Louisville, Ky., ...

Associated Press

Police officer reaches milestone in recovery from critical wounds in Louisville bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Flashing a thumbs-up to his well-wishers, a police officer who was critically wounded while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank in April was discharged from the hospital on Friday after enduring multiple surgeries and intensive therapy. Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt now gets to sleep in his […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday to withhold part of the United States’ annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. More than 20 leading U.S. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outsi...

Associated Press

With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down their school’s race-conscious admissions plan as violating the Constitution, the board of North Carolina’s flagship public university has voted to strictly bar the use of “race, sex, color or ethnicity” in admissions and hiring decisions. The Board of Trustees at the University […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant can start loading fuel into second new reactor, feds say

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators have approved plans to load radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday that Georgia Power Co. and its co-owners can begin loading fuel into unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. It’s a key step toward completing the two-reactor project, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex M...

Associated Press

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney’s underage son. A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim’s family and Parker’s Kitchen, according […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break