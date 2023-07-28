PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for child sexual abuse, authorities said.

Eric David Marrufo, 43, was previously convicted of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sexual contact with a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Prosecutors said Marrufo sexually abused his victims between Aug. 1, 2006, to Aug. 1, 2008, at his home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation.

Marrufo is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

The FBI and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department investigated the case.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.