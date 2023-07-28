Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

Jul 28, 2023, 9:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds (63 kilograms) of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said.

The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just north of the border crossing at Pembina, North Dakota, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canadian officials said it was the largest narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

“Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities,” said Rob Hill, assistant commissioner and commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on drug trafficking charges and later released, the statement said.

United States News

President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, b...

Associated Press

Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruling that upended President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt changed his budget math, modestly lowering the projected deficit for this year, his budget office reported Friday. The White House expects to pare back $259 billion in spending that otherwise would have gone to erasing student loans. […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the ...

Associated Press

Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Friday wouldn’t say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. In roughly three weeks, lawmakers are expected to be called back to Nashville to address possible changes to the state’s […]

13 hours ago

District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, Ma...

Associated Press

Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tom Durden, the Georgia district attorney who kick-started the prosecution of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing by calling in state investigators to take over the languishing case, has died at age 66. The Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which Durden led for 24 years before stepping down last year, confirmed Durden’s death […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

1 year prison for architect who paid $100K in bribes to Honolulu building permit officials

HONOLULU (AP) — An architect was sentenced to a year in prison for paying more than $100,000 in bribes to Honolulu city employees in exchange for expediting approval of his projects. Five workers were charged in 2021 and accused of taking bribes in exchange for favors, including expediting building permits, in a scandal that prompted […]

13 hours ago

This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael F...

Associated Press

Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison

A New York man who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. Thomas Sibick, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in March for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US proposes 18% fuel economy increase for new vehicle fleet from 2027 through 2032

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real world driving. The proposed numbers were released Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which eventually will adopt final mileage requirements. […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point