Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Body found at home of 78-year-old bank robbery suspect after she failed to show up for court

Jul 28, 2023, 7:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (AP) — A 78-year-old Missouri woman charged with robbing a bank in April didn’t show up to a court date, and police found a woman dead at her home when they checked on her this week.

Police in Pleasant Hill, a community of about 8,000 southeast of Kansas City, have not said whether they think the body found Wednesday is defendant Bonnie Gooch’s, but they did say they don’t suspect foul play and that an autopsy is scheduled. The police department didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking further information left Friday.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Gooch when she missed the Monday hearing. When police went to her home, they found the door unlocked and the body of a woman in a bedroom.

Gooch, who had two previous bank robbery convictions, was charged in April in a holdup in Pleasant Hill. In court documents, Cass County prosecutors allege that she passed a note to a teller demanding “13,000 small bills,” adding “thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.” Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry.

Gooch’s earlier robbery convictions were in California in 1977 and in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020. Her probation in the second heist ended in November 2021.

United States News

Louisville police officer Nickolas Wilt leaves a medical rehabilitation center in Louisville, Ky., ...

Associated Press

Police officer reaches milestone in recovery from critical wounds in Louisville bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Flashing a thumbs-up to his well-wishers, a police officer who was critically wounded while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank in April was discharged from the hospital on Friday after enduring multiple surgeries and intensive therapy. Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt now gets to sleep in his […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday to withhold part of the United States’ annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. More than 20 leading U.S. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outsi...

Associated Press

With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down their school’s race-conscious admissions plan as violating the Constitution, the board of North Carolina’s flagship public university has voted to strictly bar the use of “race, sex, color or ethnicity” in admissions and hiring decisions. The Board of Trustees at the University […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant can start loading fuel into second new reactor, feds say

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators have approved plans to load radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday that Georgia Power Co. and its co-owners can begin loading fuel into unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. It’s a key step toward completing the two-reactor project, […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex M...

Associated Press

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney’s underage son. A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim’s family and Parker’s Kitchen, according […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds (63 kilograms) of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said. The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Body found at home of 78-year-old bank robbery suspect after she failed to show up for court