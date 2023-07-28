Motorcycle rider killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX — A motorcycle rider was killed Thursday afternoon in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendale, authorities said.

The suspect remains at-large.

Officers responded for a welfare check on a motorcyclist who was down near 67th Ave and Gelding Drive, north of Thunderbird Road, the Glendale Police Department said.

The found a 23-year-old man, whose name was not released, with an apparent gunshot wound. The man died after being taken to a hospital.

The initial investigation determined the motorcyclist was involved a road rage incident with another vehicle near 67th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

“We also want to reiterate to the public to disengage if you become involved in a road rage situation and call 911 for assistance,” Officer Gina Winn said in a press release.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.