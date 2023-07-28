Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

4 die in fiery crash on interstate highway south of Atlanta

Jul 28, 2023, 5:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A fiery two-vehicle crash on an interstate highway south of Atlanta killed four people early Friday, police said.

The crash involved two vehicles on Interstate 75 around 1 a.m., Clayton County police said in a statement. One vehicle caught fire after flipping and ejecting two people.

All of those killed were in the same vehicle, and three of them were siblings ranging in age from 12 to 21, police said. Authorities were trying to identify the fourth victim, a female.

A dog in the vehicle was also killed.

Traffic on the busy interstate was backed up for hours after the crash.

United States News

Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant can start loading fuel into second new reactor, feds say

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators have approved plans to load radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday that Georgia Power Co. and its co-owners can begin loading fuel into unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. It’s a key step toward completing the two-reactor project, […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex M...

Associated Press

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney’s underage son. A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim’s family and Parker’s Kitchen, according […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds (63 kilograms) of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said. The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator

CHICAGO (AP) — Officers searching the apartment of a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing a man on a restaurant’s roof discovered the body of a young woman in his refrigerator earlier this month, authorities said. Brandon Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues...

Associated Press

Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged Senate pages during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, eliciting a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders Thursday evening. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who represents western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, used a profanity to describe them as lazy […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Oil pipeline construction in Minnesota ruptured an aquifer. Officials say it’s the 4th time

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A fourth aquifer breach has been confirmed in northern Minnesota stemming from a Canadian oil company’s construction of an oil pipeline replacement in the region, state officials said. Officials with Enbridge Energy and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed to the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the breach occurred near […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

4 die in fiery crash on interstate highway south of Atlanta