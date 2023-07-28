Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hawaii doesn’t want firearms on its beaches. The state’s latest gun control law goes before a judge

Jul 27, 2023, 10:23 PM

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a gun shop on June 23, 2022, in Honolulu. A U.S. judge is schedule...

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a gun shop on June 23, 2022, in Honolulu. A U.S. judge is scheduled to consider on Friday, July 28, 2023, whether to temporarily stop Hawaii from enforcing a new state law that prohibits carrying a gun on beaches and other locations deemed sensitive. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is scheduled to consider Friday whether Hawaii can continue enforcing a new law banning firearms on its world-famous beaches, a measure that state leaders say makes them safer.

The state’s latest gun control measure landed in court because of a lawsuit by three Maui residents who want to carry guns on beaches and other places deemed sensitive by the law, which took effect this month and involves a misdemeanor offense.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, Jason and Alison Wolford and Atom Kasprzycki, say they especially want to protect themselves at isolated beaches where they might be fishing or going for a walk rather than sunbathing or swimming.

If U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi grants the temporary restraining order they seek, the law would be blocked on an emergency basis as the lawsuit plays out.

In a court filing, the state said the law is crucial not only for public safety but for the economy. Hawaii’s beaches “are the most popular recreational tourist activity” and a “central pillar” of a $19-billion tourism industry, the state said.

Attorneys for the state also say beaches need to be gun-free because they host family and cultural gatherings.

The lawsuit alleges Hawaii, which has long had some of the strictest gun laws in the nation and the lowest rates of gun violence, is going too far with a wide-ranging ban on locations that also includes bank parking lots and restaurants serving alcohol.

In an indication of how vigorously Hawaii is defending the law, the state attorney general’s office has brought in Neal Katyal, a Washington, D.C., corporate attorney and former acting U.S. solicitor general, to serve as a “special deputy attorney general” on the case.

Katyal and his firm “are defending the State of Hawaii pro bono — without any payment in attorneys’ fees — in this litigation,” David Day, special assistant to Attorney General Anne Lopez, said via email. “We are grateful to Mr. Katyal and his team for their work on this important case.”

Katyal has helped Hawaii on other cases, including a fight against former President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens from several mostly Muslim countries.

Hawaii is still getting used to allowing residents to carry firearms in public after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanded gun rights nationwide, finding that people have a right to carry for self-defense.

The decision prompted the state to retool its laws, with Democratic Gov. Josh Green signing legislation in early June allowing more people to get concealed carry permits but banning guns in a wide range of places, including beaches, hospitals, stadiums, bars serving alcohol and movie theaters.

In the past, Hawaii’s county police chiefs made it virtually impossible to carry a gun by rarely issuing permits for either open carry or concealed carry.

The lawsuit argues that the new statute renders carry permits virtually useless.

Legal challenges to similar measures in other states are making their way through federal courts. In January, the high court ruled that New York can continue to enforce its ban on guns in many places, from schools to playgrounds to touristy Times Square.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm highlighted the issue of where people can carry guns when he announced the murder indictment earlier this week of Myron Takushi, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in a sports bar July 19.

“This case illustrates just how dangerous it can be to carry a weapon into a bar,” Alm said. “It is much easier for a dispute to turn deadly when a gun is involved.”

Takushi’s attorney, Alan Komagome, declined to comment. Takushi is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Takushi, who did not have a permit to carry, also was charged with a felony count involving a requirement that gun owners keep them in their homes or transport them only unloaded and in an enclosed container to limited locations such as target ranges and repair shops.

United States News

A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, L...

Associated Press

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner

Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game. The estimated $910 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18. Since […]

24 hours ago

Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in ...

Associated Press

Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — While Nashville International Airport hums to the tune of live music in a terminal filled with tourists and locals alike, this trendy gateway to Tennessee has quietly confronted an identity crisis. Under a new state law, there is no clear agreement now about who’s in charge of airport operations. The confusion […]

24 hours ago

Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in a...

Associated Press

Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — At the entrance to Missouri prisons, large signs plead for help: “NOW HIRING” … “GREAT PAY & BENEFITS.” No experience is necessary. Anyone 18 and older can apply. Long hours are guaranteed. Though the assertion of “great pay” for prison guards would have seemed dubious in the past, a series of […]

24 hours ago

FILE - A tour guide fans herself while working in Times Square as temperatures rise, July 27, 2023,...

Associated Press

Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat, flood advisories

Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch as high temperatures spread and new areas are told to expect severe storms. The National Weather Service said a “dangerous” heat wave began to scorch the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thursday […]

24 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a meet an...

Associated Press

Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is making a rare appearance with the rest of the […]

24 hours ago

A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special ne...

Associated Press

Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight

A teenager with special needs was repeatedly sexually assaulted by an employee at a small private boarding school in South Carolina, his parents said in a lawsuit as they advocate for more oversight of similar therapeutic facilities. The teen, who attended Whetstone Academy between October 2018 and January 2020, was “frequently sexually assaulted” and raped […]

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Hawaii doesn’t want firearms on its beaches. The state’s latest gun control law goes before a judge