PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday after a 76-year-old man who was last seen in Goodyear was found safe.

Bradley Fronek had last been seen at 9 a.m. in the area of 173rd Avenue and Yuma Road.

Fronek shows signs of memory loss and confusion.

He is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and was carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on Fronek’s whereabouts is asked to call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.

