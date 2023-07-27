Silver Alert canceled after 76-year-old man last seen in Goodyear found safe
Jul 27, 2023, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm
(Goodyear Police Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday after a 76-year-old man who was last seen in Goodyear was found safe.
Bradley Fronek had last been seen at 9 a.m. in the area of 173rd Avenue and Yuma Road.
Fronek shows signs of memory loss and confusion.
He is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and was carrying a gray backpack.
Anyone with information on Fronek’s whereabouts is asked to call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.
