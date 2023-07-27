Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 76-year-old man last seen in Goodyear found safe

Jul 27, 2023

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday after a 76-year-old man who was last seen in Goodyear was found safe.

Bradley Fronek had last been seen at 9 a.m. in the area of 173rd Avenue and Yuma Road.

Fronek shows signs of memory loss and confusion.

He is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and was carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on Fronek’s whereabouts is asked to call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.

