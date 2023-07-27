Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery

Jul 27, 2023, 4:12 PM

FILE - A Citibank office is seen in New York on Jan. 13, 2021. Some of the companies that formed wh...

FILE - A Citibank office is seen in New York on Jan. 13, 2021. Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, July 27, 2023, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800’s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S.

In research conducted last year, Citi found that none of its predecessor companies directly purchased, sold, or held slaves. But the research did find that some of predecessor entities “likely indirectly profited from the institution of slavery through financial transactions and relationships with individuals and entities located or operating in the United States before 1866.”

Many of the nation’s biggest banks including Citi are conglomerations of financial institutions that have merged or bought each other over many years. Citi traces its founding back to 1812 when the City Bank of New York was created.

One of Citi’s most prominent presidents in the 19th Century was Moses Taylor, who did business in Cuba that used slave labor to farm sugar.

“Given that a significant portion of Taylor’s businesses was connected to the trade of sugar and its derivatives from Cuban plantations that used slave labor, City Bank of New York likely profited indirectly from enslaved labor in Cuba by engaging in transactions with Taylor and his businesses,” wrote Edward Skyler, Citi’s head of public affairs, in a blog post Thursday.

The bank also had found other directors or founders likely owned slaves through Lehman Brothers, which was founded in Alabama. Citi purchased parts of Lehman in the late 1990s.

Citi is not the first bank to admit it had connections to the institution of slavery.

In 2005, JPMorgan Chase acknowledged that two of its predecessor banks had specific links to the slave trade. In JPMorgan’s case, two banks in Louisiana received thousands of slaves that were used as collateral.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank Wachovia, which failed in the 2008 financial crisis and was subsequently bought by Wells Fargo, also admitted in 2005 that it had roots back to slavery. Wachovia found the Bank of Charleston and Georgia Railroad and Banking Company both owned slaves.

United States News

Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where...

Associated Press

A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case

A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida.

16 hours ago

Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Th...

Associated Press

New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations

NEW YORK (AP) — As authorities continue to investigate a crane collapse that rained thousands of pounds of steel debris onto a busy Manhattan thoroughfare Wednesday, the owner and operator of the failed crane are facing scrutiny over past safety failures. The tower crane, owned by New York Crane and Equipment Corp., was hoisting concrete […]

16 hours ago

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 202...

Associated Press

Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The heavily armed man who killed one Fargo police officer and wounded two as they were investigating a traffic stop had been interviewed about his guns in 2021 after the FBI received a tip, authorities said Thursday. In a statement in response to questions from The Associated Press, the FBI and Fargo […]

16 hours ago

FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May ...

Associated Press

Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Three men ensnarled in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting have been ordered freed from prison by a judge who deemed their lengthy sentences “unduly harsh and unjust” and decried the FBI’s role in radicalizing them in a plot to blow up New York synagogues and shoot down National Guard planes. Onta […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over four years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida woman who drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor’s life savings by posing as a love interest and then lived lavishly off the $2.8 million she got was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison. Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Florida, was described by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., center, talks with reporters ...

Associated Press

Black lawmakers press Justice and Education Departments to investigate Florida’s race curriculum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida’s Black history curriculum. The caucus wants the federal agencies to examine whether Florida school districts are violating federal discrimination law following changes to the […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery