Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Black lawmakers press Justice and Education Departments to investigate Florida’s race curriculum

Jul 27, 2023, 3:30 PM

FILE - Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., center, talks with reporters ...

FILE - Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., center, talks with reporters following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Horsford is joined by, from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida's Black history curriculum. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida’s Black history curriculum.

The caucus wants the federal agencies to examine whether Florida school districts are violating federal discrimination law following changes to the curriculum in the state — from banning books covering racial themes to a recent decision to add language about the positive impacts of slavery.

Caucus Chairman, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford said at a Thursday press conference he met with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona this week to discuss actions that might be taken. He added that “we have discussed with the White House the need to have a very aggressive legal strategy to want to uphold the law.”

However, lawmakers did not lay out the specifics on how the departments might use use their resources.

The departments have a number of tools. In June, the Madison County, Kentucky school district reached a settlement with Justice to resolve complaints of widespread harassment of Black and multiracial students. Earlier this week, the Education Department launched an investigation of Harvard University’s policies on legacy admissions.

Florida and its governor, GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, have been in the news much of the past year because of steps taken in addressing what DeSantis calls a “woke” agenda and liberal indoctrination in the classroom.DeSantis signed legislation last year directing the Florida Board of Education to set new standards, which resulted in the recent curriculum changes that say enslaved people benefited from skills that they learned.

The governor’s office did immediately respond to a request for comment.

Horsford said Thursday that what is happening in Florida highlights what many caucus members see as an attack on the rights of Black Americans across the country.

He cited a letter from several state attorneys general to the CEOs of the 100 largest U.S. companies cautioning them of the legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment despite the Supreme Court decision outlawing affirmative action only affecting college admissions.

Several caucus members also cited the action this month by the Alabama state legislature refusing to comply with aSupreme Court ruling that instructed lawmakers to redraw their congressional map and potentially set up two majority Black districts.

“The attacks against black people and blackness are coordinated, well funded, coming from every side and they are about race,” he said “We need to be clear about who we are up against and what we must do to win. There is so much at stake.”

Horsford said the stakes were highlighted this week when President Joe Biden established a national monument honoring slain teen Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. “Their story is a reminder of the horrors of our nation’s past,” he said.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida, said in addition to leaning on federal government, there is a grassroots effort underway in Florida to let parents know their rights and how to protect their children and what they are being taught.

“We have 12 or 11 organizers working every day in central Florida,” he said. “It’s a long haul and there’s a lot of work to do. And again, it’s not just about Florida. This is about the entire country.”

United States News

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White Hou...

Associated Press

Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden dispatched his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for talks with the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the White House pushes for a normalization of relations between the country and Israel. The White House in a brief statement said that […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Obama’s first college is latest to end legacy admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California college where President Barack Obama started his undergraduate studies will no longer give special treatment to the children of alumni. Occidental College, a private liberal arts school in Los Angeles, is the latest school to end legacy admissions in the wake of a Supreme Court decision removing race from college […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Mississippi prison guard pleads guilty to federal charge in 2019 inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi prison guard pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday in the 2019 beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said. Jessica Hill pleaded guilty to deprivation of an inmate’s rights by using excessive force when she was a corrections officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Hill […]

16 hours ago

Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where...

Associated Press

A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. The charges against the individual, identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed Thursday. Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger,...

Associated Press

Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives, could face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information. The move is another Democratic effort to insulate the state’s virtually unfettered access to abortion, even as neighboring states restrict it. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzke […]

16 hours ago

FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents...

Associated Press

A Tennessee city again drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city told its 40,000 residents Thursday that they can drink their tap water again, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel fuel spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb’s supply. Officials in Germantown said those who live and work […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Black lawmakers press Justice and Education Departments to investigate Florida’s race curriculum