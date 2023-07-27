Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Tennessee city again drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

Jul 27, 2023, 2:41 PM

FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents...

FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city told its 40,000 residents Thursday that they can drink their tap water again, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel fuel spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb’s supply.

Officials in Germantown said those who live and work in the city must flush their plumbing systems before they can resume the normal use of the water that flows into their homes and businesses. The order to avoid using city water forced residents to drink bottled water and seek other places to shower and clean their dishes.

The city said July 20 that the diesel fuel spill at a treatment plant contaminated the water supply system. The order came after residents reported a fuel smell in their water. A generator being used at the plant because the facility lost power during recent storms spilled the diesel fuel into a reservoir, officials said.

As a result, people were told to stop using water for everything except flushing toilets. They couldn’t drink or boil tap water or use it for showering or bathing. The city had been distributing free bottled water.

Sections of Germantown already had been allowed to resume using water before the general all-clear was delivered Thursday afternoon. There have been no reports from officials about people getting sick.

On Tuesday evening, officials said tests at the plant showed water there was clear of contamination and the city would continue testing the water and begin flushing the city’s system.

Frustrated residents have taken to social media to complain about the problems and request a town hall meeting. An environmental group has questioned Germantown’s decision to put a diesel fuel tank on top of the reservoir.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo has apologized for the disruption to the daily lives of the mostly affluent suburb’s residents.

About 100 gallons of diesel contaminated about 4.2 million gallons of water that was held at the plant, officials have said.

A city consultant had discovered contamination in soil immediately surrounding a pipe carrying clean water from the treatment plant into the underground reservoir. A breach in the pipe was found and fixed, and the contaminated soil was removed, Public Works Director Bo Mills said Tuesday.

Contaminated water from the fuel spill has been pumped into the Wolf River through stormwater ditches, but officials say that won’t seriously harm the river.

Germantown is located east of Memphis.

United States News

FILE - A lesser prairie chicken is seen amid the bird's annual mating ritual near Milnesand, N.M., ...

Associated Press

GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has approved two measures to undo federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat — two endangered animals that have seen their populations plummet over the years. In separate votes Thursday, the House gave final legislative approval to rescind protections for the lesser prairie chicken — a rare […]

15 hours ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Campaign finance charge dropped from case against Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will no longer face a campaign finance charge at an October criminal trial, federal prosecutors say, citing a decision by Bahamian authorities to reject a count in the indictment that was not listed on the warrant against him when he was extradited to the United States in […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges. The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, appeared in a Savannah courtroom as prosecutors […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Gr...

Associated Press

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — “Jackass” star Bam Margera must stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home near Philadelphia, a judge ruled Thursday while ordering him to get a drug and alcohol screening to remain free on bail. Margera, 43, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters

PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. “It was such an uplifting thing to see. Just incredible,” Robert Addie said. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

The White House is taking steps aimed at increasing the the supply of affordable housing while also bolstering protections for renters. The housing measures announced Thursday include providing communities with $85 million in funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce barriers to affordable housing, such as zoning restrictions that in some […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

A Tennessee city again drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply