Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams sells Scottsdale home for $3 million

Jul 28, 2023, 4:25 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — In what was possibly one of his final tangible connections to the Valley, former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has sold his Scottsdale home.

The 5,527-square-foot home near 64th Street and Cactus Road was initially listed for $4 million but went for $3 million in cash on Tuesday.

The home went on the market June 23 and the price dropped to $3.75 million less than a week later.

The property, which sits on nearly an acre of land, boasts five bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, a casita and and oversized three-car garage.

The home has several updated amenities — a gym, office, multiple bars, video game area, pool, basketball court and putting green.

Williams purchased the house for $2.375 million in 2019, according to public records.

He was fired by the Suns in May and took the job as the Detroit Pistons head coach in early June.

Williams is entering the first year of a 6-year contract worth $78.5 million after spending four seasons with Phoenix.

