Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mom who took ailing baby from Phoenix hospital pleads not guilty to child abuse

Jul 27, 2023, 10:58 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm

Mugshot of Rosa Santana and surveillance image of her carrying her baby. Santana faces child abuse ...

Rosa Santana faces child abuse charges after allegedly taking her ailing newborn baby from a Phoenix, Arizona, hospital against medical advice on July 12, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Police Department Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The woman who took her ailing newborn baby from a Phoenix hospital in a duffel bag earlier this month, triggering an Amber Alert, pleaded not guilty to child abuse Wednesday.

Rosa Maria Santana, 24, was arrested two weeks ago after being found unconscious with the boy and drugs by her side, authorities said.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted her on one count of child abuse, a class 4 felony, on July 19.

The newborn was receiving treatment for opioid withdrawal at Valleywise Health Medical Center after fentanyl was found in his umbilical cord, indicating long-term drug use by the mother, according to court records.

RELATED STORIES

How did Rosa Santana take baby from Phoenix hospital?

The boy, who was born July 6, was using a feeding tube when Santana allegedly put him in a duffel bag and left the hospital at 24th and Roosevelt streets around noon on July 12, authorities said.

Investigators tracked Santana to an apartment near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road. She was found unconscious with the child and drugs by her side, according to the probable cause statement for her arrest.

The boy was returned to the hospital to continue his treatments, and Santana was taken into custody.

The Amber Alert was issued around 7 p.m. the night of the incident and canceled about three hours later.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

lightning seen amid storm...

KTAR.com

End of Phoenix’s 110-degree streak could be close with rain chances in forecast

The end of a heat streak battering Phoenix all monthlong could be near, as chances for rain will increase in the coming days.

12 hours ago

Firefighter observe the Diamond Fire near the community of Sunflower, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Evacuation area expanded for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

The evacuation area for the Diamond Fire spreading northeast of metro Phoenix has been expanded, authorities said.

12 hours ago

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

KTAR.com

2 men claim self-defense after man fatally shot in Phoenix

Two men claimed self-defense after a man was fatally shot in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

12 hours ago

cars are seen in a stormy arizona night on the street...

KTAR.com

Thousands lose power, parts of metro Phoenix get rain in first monsoon storm of season

The Valley saw its first monsoon storm of the season Wednesday night, as rain, dust and heavy winds swept across the area, knocking out power for thousands of residents.

12 hours ago

People seeking shelter from the heat rest at the First Congregational United Church of Christ cooli...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area trails last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths, but investigations surge

Despite the ongoing wave of excessive heat, metro Phoenix is trailing last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths. But the number of cases under investigation is surging.

12 hours ago

People seeking shelter from the heat rest at the First Congregational United Church of Christ cooli...

Sponsored Content by

Despite the ongoing wave of excessive heat, metro Phoenix is trailing last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths. But the number of cases under investigation is surging.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Mom who took ailing baby from Phoenix hospital pleads not guilty to child abuse