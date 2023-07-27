Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims

Jul 27, 2023, 10:27 AM | Updated: 11:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse on Thursday announced a $100 million settlement with people who say they were sexual abuse victims as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits dating to when New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations to give people who say they were victims of childhood sexual abuse the ability to pursue decades-old allegations.

“I can tell you as shocking as the settlement amount may seem to leaders of our own parishes and other Catholic entities, more appalling and heart-rending to me is the pain and mistreatment experienced by the survivors of child and adult sexual abuse at the hands of those they thought they could trust,” Bishop Douglas Lucia wrote in an open letter Thursday.

The Syracuse diocese, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, said there are 411 claims involving 387 people, with some people filing multiple claims. An abuse claims reviewer will be appointed to evaluate claims and make awards to survivors, according to the diocese.

The settlement, which remains subject to a creditor vote and court approval, would provide $100 million to all victims of sexual abuse committed in the diocese by clergy, employees and volunteers. Under the agreement, the diocese would contribute $50 million, parishes would contribute $45 million and the remaining $5 million would come from other diocesan entities, according to the diocese.

The diocese and the committee of unsecured creditors were still discussing ways to strengthen child protection protocols.

This settlement does not include the six insurance companies that provided coverage to the diocese.

“Although the battle is not over, today’s settlement represents a significant step toward the accountability and justice that survivors in the Diocese of Syracuse deserve,” said Taylor Stippel, an attorney for victims.

Six of New York’s eight dioceses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

United States News

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following...

Associated Press

Former Mississippi governor sues news site over welfare fraud comments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is suing a local news organization, claiming it defamed him in public comments on the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare funds intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The lawsuit comes just over two months after Mississippi Today and one […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people in 2021 was caused by poor track conditions near the accident site, federal investigators said Thursday in a final report. The National Transportation Safety Board’s finding Thursday said the poor track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, ...

Associated Press

Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights groups are criticizing a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” that is being held at a Georgia park replete with Confederate imagery, including a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elected officials vot...

Associated Press

Milwaukee County approves sales tax increase as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee County board voted Thursday to nearly double the county’s sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. Both the city and county, which make up the state’s largest metropolitan areas, faced running out […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New Yo...

Associated Press

Deep dive into Meta’s algorithms shows that America’s political polarization has no easy fix

WASHINGTON (AP) — The powerful algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram to deliver content to users have increasingly been blamed for amplifying misinformation and political polarization. But a series of groundbreaking studies published Thursday suggest addressing these challenges is not as simple as tweaking the platforms’ software. The four research papers, published in Science and […]

12 hours ago

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023,...

Associated Press

What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails

WASHINGTON (AP) — The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son. Biden was supposed to plead guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges for failing to pay taxes. But U.S. […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims