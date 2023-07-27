Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing

Jul 27, 2023, 9:46 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Thursday accused a former Tennessee state senator of intentionally delaying his sentencing after the Republican unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to federal campaign finance laws.

Earlier this spring, Brian Kelsey announced that he pleaded guilty with an “unsure heart and confused mind” due to events in his personal life — his father had abruptly died in February, and he and his wife were caring for their twin sons born in September. He has since replaced his legal team and sought to prove that he was given bad legal advice.

Kelsey had entered a guilty plea before a federal judge in November in the case related to a failed 2016 congressional campaign. Kelsey had previously pleaded not guilty — often describing his case as a “political witch hunt.” But he changed his mind shortly after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty to one count under a deal that required him to “cooperate fully and truthfully” with federal authorities.

However, in May, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw denied Kelsey’s plea reversal and later ordered Kelsey and his new legal team to appear in person at the Nashville federal courthouse on Thursday to finalize when the sentencing hearing could be set.

A visibly impatient Crenshaw noted several times that Thursday was originally supposed to be Kelsey’s sentencing hearing but that the court was unable to do so because of the switch up in legal teams,

“I need some explanation on what happened,” Crenshaw said.

Alex Little, an attorney now representing Kelsey, responded that a “great deal of back and forth” had occurred with Kelsey’s former attorneys after Crenshaw’s May decision denying the withdrawal of the guilty plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda Klopf compared switching up attorneys similar to “throwing a wrench in the gears again.”

“It does feel like a delay tactic at this point,” she said.

After going and back forth, Crenshaw set Aug. 11 as Kelsey’s new sentencing date.

In October 2021, a federal grand jury in Nashville indicted Kelsey and Smith, who owns The Standard club, on several counts each. The indictment alleged that Kelsey, Smith and others violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 — $66,000 from Kelsey’s state Senate campaign committee and $25,000 from a nonprofit that advocated about legal justice issues — to a national political organization to fund advertisements urging support of Kelsey’s congressional campaign.

Prosecutors allege that Kelsey and others caused the national political organization to make illegal and excessive campaign contributions to Kelsey by coordinating with the nonprofit on advertisements, and that they caused the organization to file false reports to the Federal Election Commission.

Kelsey, a 44-year-old attorney from Germantown, was first elected to the General Assembly in 2004 as a state representative. He was later elected to the state Senate in 2009.

United States News

Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering sig...

Associated Press

Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday significantly extended the deadline for Atlanta organizers who have been trying to gather more than 70,000 signatures to force a vote on the construction of a police and firefighter training center that critics call “ Cop City.” U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled that the city had […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, Oct. 25, 2019, in ...

Associated Press

Republican-led committee calls off vote to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee called off a vote Thursday on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican and chair of the Judiciary Committee, tweeted […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse on Thursday announced a $100 million settlement with people who say they were sexual abuse victims as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits dating to when New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska asks US Supreme Court to strike down the rejection of a proposed copper, gold mine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a federal agency’s rejection of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in January blocked the proposed Pebble Mine, citing concerns with potential impacts on a rich aquatic ecosystem […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway Street at ...

Associated Press

Squeegee worker guilty of manslaughter in case exemplifying Baltimore’s racial and class divides

BALTIMORE (AP) — Following a 10-day criminal trial rife with racial and political overtones, a Baltimore teenager was found guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection last summer. Throughout the trial, defense attorneys tried to assign some responsibility […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man serving life terms charged in 1993 killing of 12-year-old girl

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For three decades, nobody knew for certain what happened to 12-year-old Jennifer Odom after she got off a school bus on a typical day in 1993. The girl was found dead in a Florida orange grove not long after. Now, authorities in Hernando County say a DNA match has identified […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing