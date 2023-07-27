Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

Jul 27, 2023, 7:48 AM | Updated: 8:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — An enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world’s largest has been unveiled at a central Pennsylvania fair.

The 150-foot-long (45.7-meters-long) sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers known as the “Bologna Security.” Lebanon bologna is known for its distinct smoked and tangy flavor.

Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley.

Pennlive reports that Bologna Security used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of half-sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, or six sandwiches per foot. Fairgoers had a chance to enjoy the sandwich for free Tuesday night.

Lebanon is 72 miles (about 116 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

United States News

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers meeting with prosecutors as potential new federal indictment looms, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting Thursday with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment loomed over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter. The meeting included Trump lawyer John Lauro, said the person, who […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ri...

Associated Press

Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, even after Congress ordered the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa state senator was participating in annual bike ride when he was arrested, lawyer says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state senator was participating, not interfering, in a statewide bike ride when he was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor, his attorney said. Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing […]

9 hours ago

Rugby referee Gray Montrose poses for a photo at Dorey Park and Recreation Center in Henrico, Va., ...

Associated Press

Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening

DENVER (AP) — The case involves almost everything a victim of sexual harassment would be desperate to avoid. Dozens of emails and multiple requests for follow-up interviews about a traumatizing episode. Bickering over legal fees. Documents with dense legalese and no conclusive answers about the outcome of the three-year-long case. “At the end of the […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leaders...

Associated Press

DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida’s governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. Instead, African American […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa.,...

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The costs associated with Norfolk Southern’s fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits. Norfolk Southern recorded another $416 million charge related to the East Palestine derailment on Thursday as […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair