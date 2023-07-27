Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station

Jul 26, 2023, 11:12 PM | Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 12:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.

Alicia Navarro, 18, of Glendale showed up alone this week in a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Canadian border and identified herself, according to police in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb.

Her disappearance sparked a massive search that included the FBI. Santiago said over the years, police had received thousands of tips.

Her mother, Jessica Nunez, raised concerns that Navarro, who was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum, may have been lured away by someone she met online.

The name of the town wasn’t immediately disclosed but Montana is more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) from Arizona.

“She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy,” police spokesman Jose Santiago said at a news conference.

Investigators were trying to determine what happened to Navarro after her disappearance at age 14 in Sept. 15, 2019.

Police said Navarro told them that she hadn’t been harmed.

Police said she wasn’t being held and could come and go as she pleased. She does not face any criminal charges, they added.

“She is not in any kind of trouble,” Santiago said.

When she disappeared from her home, Navarro left a signed note that read: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Lt. Scott Waite said that Navarro had an “emotionally overwhelming” reunion with her mother and was “very apologetic (as) to what she has put her mother through.”

Nunez confirmed that her daughter had been found but said she had no details.

“I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle,” she said in a Facebook post.

“For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example,” she said. “Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight.”

AP (New)

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth Archi...

Associated Press

Sentencing is set for Arizona mother guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation of her son

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona mother who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in the death of her 6-year-old son who was kept in a closet and denied food at their Flagstaff apartment. Elizabeth Archibeque faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison without the […]

1 day ago

A person drinks a bottle of water in the shade as temperatures are expected to hit 119-degrees (48....

Associated Press

Explaining the latest heat-associated deaths confirmed amid record highs in Arizona’s largest county

PHOENIX (AP) — Another seven heat-associated deaths were confirmed over the last week in America’s hottest big metro, health officials reported Wednesday, amid a blistering heat wave with daytime highs over 110 F (43.3 C) and overnight lows not dropping below 90 F (32.2 C). Maricopa County, the biggest county in Arizona and home to […]

1 day ago

A person tries to cool off in the shade Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Frank...

Associated Press

Phoenix could get a mild break from the extreme heat, as record spell nears the 30-day mark

PHOENIX (AP) — Longtime Phoenix residents know that sweltering Julys are to be expected, but no one could have predicted the brutal heat wave that has enveloped the country’s fifth largest city this summer. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees (43 Celsius), standing […]

2 days ago

The cameras and cell phone of Associated Press photographer Ross Franklin sit on ice after the devi...

Associated Press

Covering the heat wave in sizzling Phoenix, an AP photographer recounts a scare from heat exhaustion

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat never scared me before. I’ve spent 23 years covering Phoenix as a photographer for The Associated Press, shooting golf tournaments, baseball games and other outdoor sporting events, the city’s growing homeless population, immigration and crime. And, of course, heat. Like most people around here, I talk about temperatures being in the […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

Court strikes down limits on filming of police in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Arizona law limiting how close people can get to recording law enforcement is unconstitutional, citing infringement against a clearly established right to film police doing their jobs. The ruling Friday from U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi permanently blocks enforcement of the law that he […]

5 days ago

FILE - People watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Feb. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Cha...

Associated Press

As he leaves Phoenix’s blistering sun, AP’s climate news director reflects on desert life

PHOENIX (AP) — I blink, and the edges of my eyelids feel like they are being singed. My cheeks burn as if they are being pressed with a hot iron ready to tackle a pile of wrinkled shirts. It is 4 p.m. I look at my 12-year-old son, whose face is flushed. He lets out […]

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station