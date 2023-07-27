Close
Silver Alert issued for man last seen near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Ave.

Jul 26, 2023, 9:55 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man who suffers from medical conditions which may become exaggerated in extreme heat.

Salvatore Caturano was last seen in the area of North Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue in a beige 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with Arizona license plate BHZ1311.

He is 87-years-old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and 125 pounds with brown, balding hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.

