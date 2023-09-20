Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 86-year-old Phoenix man found dead in park

Sep 20, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 86-year-old Phoenix man after he was found dead at a park.

Salvatore Caturano was found dead at North Mountain Park, located near Seventh Street and Peoria Avenue, on July 28.

A Silver Alert was issued July 26 for Caturano after he had last seen in the area of North Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue in a beige 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with Arizona license plate BHZ1311.

Police don’t think Caturano’s death is suspicious.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

East Bowl Amphitheater at Scottsdale Civic Center. (Civic Center Live Facebook page photos)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale to unveil updated civic center after 2 years of renovations

The city of Scottsdale is preparing to officially unveil its new civic center remodel this fall.

15 minutes ago

Mugshot of Jared Sevey, who is accused of shooting and killing the manager of a CVS store in Mesa, ...

KTAR.com

Indictment issued for man accused of killing Mesa CVS store manager

A man accused of killing a CVS store manager in Mesa has been indicted, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Ray Epps Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, ...

Associated Press

Ray Epps, an Arizona man who supported Trump, pleads guilty to Capital riot charge

Ray Epps, the target of a conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge.

3 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Shira Tanzer)...

KTAR.com

Court gives Phoenix 45-day deadline to clean up The Zone homeless encampment

A judge on Wednesday gave the city of Phoenix 45 days to fully clean up The Zone homeless encampment near downtown.

4 hours ago

University of Phoenix lawsuit $37 million payout...

Serena O'Sullivan

Biden administration announces $37 million settlement for University of Phoenix students

The Biden Administration approved $37 million for eligible student loan borrowers who attended the University of Phoenix from 2012-2014.

5 hours ago

A two-vehicle crash near Tatum and Shea boulevards at around 1 p.m. injured multiple pedestrians, t...

KTAR.com

4 people in critical condition after Phoenix collision hits multiple pedestrians

Four people are in critical condition after a collision in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Silver Alert canceled after 86-year-old Phoenix man found dead in park