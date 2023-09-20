PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 86-year-old Phoenix man after he was found dead at a park.

Salvatore Caturano was found dead at North Mountain Park, located near Seventh Street and Peoria Avenue, on July 28.

A Silver Alert was issued July 26 for Caturano after he had last seen in the area of North Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue in a beige 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with Arizona license plate BHZ1311.

Police don’t think Caturano’s death is suspicious.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.