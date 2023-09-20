Silver Alert canceled after 86-year-old Phoenix man found dead in park
Sep 20, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 86-year-old Phoenix man after he was found dead at a park.
Salvatore Caturano was found dead at North Mountain Park, located near Seventh Street and Peoria Avenue, on July 28.
A Silver Alert was issued July 26 for Caturano after he had last seen in the area of North Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue in a beige 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with Arizona license plate BHZ1311.
Police don’t think Caturano’s death is suspicious.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.