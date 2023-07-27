Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man pleads not guilty in fatal road rage shooting in Washington state

Jul 26, 2023, 6:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GORST, Wash. (AP) — A 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Wednesday in connection with a road-rage shooting Monday in Washington state.

Mark Keith Smith of Burien was initially charged with assault in Kitsap County Superior Court after the confrontation west of Seattle in Gorst. Prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge against Smith on Wednesday after 68-year-old Patrick Weems died at a hospital. Smith pleaded not guilty Wednesday, and his bail remains set at $1 million, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Efforts to reach a lawyer for Smith weren’t immediately successful. Smith is claiming self-defense, KING-TV reported.

Washington State Patrol officials say the shooting stemmed from interactions between the men while driving on Interstate 5 before both exited onto state Route 16.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw both men pull over their vehicles in Gorst and that Weems got out of his vehicle with a bat in hand and Smith got out with a gun, according to state police. The confrontation ended with Smith shooting at Weems, according to state police. Smith then left the scene and was arrested several miles south.

Smith told investigators that Weems had attempted to run him off the road multiple times, according to state police.

United States News

FILE - A workman removes a character from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Franci...

Associated Press

Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into ‘X’s’. But changing language is not quite so simple

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the site formerly known as Twitter. Write a post, […]

23 hours ago

FILE - A biker stops to look at a pile of e-bikes in the aftermath of a fire in Chinatown, which au...

Associated Press

As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK (AP) — The explosion early on a June morning ignited a blaze that engulfed a New York City shop filled with motorized bicycles and their volatile lithium-ion batteries. Billowing smoke quickly killed four people asleep in apartments above the burning store. As the ubiquity of e-bikes has grown, so has the frequency of […]

23 hours ago

FILE - With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a digita...

Associated Press

Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist

WASHINGTON (AP) — With millions of Americans facing broiling heat across the Southwest, President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to announce new steps to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible, according to the White House. He’ll be joined by the leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Oceanic and […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. Wy...

Associated Press

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10M to end fight over claims of sexual misconduct

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn’s long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct is expected to end Thursday with a settlement calling for him to pay a $10 million fine and cut virtually all ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. The Nevada Gaming […]

23 hours ago

FILE -People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Tuesda...

Associated Press

How many transgender and intersex people live in the US? Anti-LGBTQ+ laws will impact millions

New laws targeting LGBTQ+ people are proliferating in GOP-led states, but often absent from policy decisions is a clear understanding of how many people will be directly affected. There has been relatively scant data collected on the number of LGBTQ+ residents in the U.S., particularly intersex people — those born with physical traits that don’t […]

23 hours ago

FILE - From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Presid...

Associated Press

Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Prime Minister Meloni for White House talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, welcoming the far-right leader who has won praise from the U.S. administration for her strong backing of the U.S.-led effort to assist Ukraine as it tries to fend off the Russian invasion. The warm reception comes after […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Man pleads not guilty in fatal road rage shooting in Washington state