Fall Arizona Restaurant Week returning with over 80 establishments participating

Jul 27, 2023, 4:25 AM

Arizona Restaurant Week is returning this fall. (Arizona Restaurant Week Facebook)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The 10-day Fall Arizona Restaurant Week is returning this September.

ARW will take place from Sept. 8-17, according to the Arizona Restaurant Association.

So far, more than 80 establishments have signed up to participate in the event including Alter Ego Kitchen and Cocktails, Carcara, Fabio on Fire, Hush Public House and Indian Delhi Palace.

The restaurant establishments range from small chef-driven, independently owned to five-star dining with a variety of cuisines.

Participating restaurants will offer specific menus featuring hyper-seasonal or limited availability ingredients that are not generally on their regular menus.

Guests can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu for $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple in some cases.

Steve Chucri, president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association, said each event proves to be better and more exciting.

“We encourage you to enjoy your favorite restaurants, try new ones and most importantly, get out there and support our hospitality industry that continues to succeed largely due to customers’ loyalty,” Chucri said in a press release.

“We are so thankful to be part of such an enthusiastic dining community.”

