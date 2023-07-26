Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Severe thunderstorms blast southern Michigan, cutting power to more than 140,000

Jul 26, 2023, 3:03 PM

Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, Ju...

Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms struck southern Michigan on Wednesday, uprooting trees, downing branches and power lines and cutting electricity to more than 140,000 customers, utilities and others reported.

DTE Energy reported nearly 108,000 customers without power as of 5:40 p.m., and Consumers Energy reported more than 32,000 without service.

The National Weather Service reported trees and tree limbs had fallen in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor and other locations across southern Michigan.

The weather service measured a 67 mph (107.83 kilometer-per-hour) wind gust in the Detroit suburb of Romulus.

