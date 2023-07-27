PHOENIX – The city of Chandler has started the development phase for a new dining hall space on a downtown property at the southwest corner of Chicago and Oregon streets.

The Chandler City Council voted last week to tentatively adopt the provisions of the development and purchase agreement between developer JEMBJACD, LLC and the city for the sale and development of .36 acres of city-owned property.

The developer plans to construct the food hall with six to 12 restaurants and/or retail outlets that compliments businesses operating downtown, according to a press release.

JEMBJACD, LLC Partner Jeremy McClymonds emphasized the food court will go beyond anything found in a conventional mall food court.

“Our establishment embodies a diverse restaurant mecca, elevating common dishes to an uncommon level of excellence,” McClymonds said in the press release.

The space will also be a gathering spot with televisions broadcasting every sport every day, he said.

“Our venue will also be an entertainment hub, offering live music and engaging entertainment multiple times a week,” McClymonds said.

“It will be a captivating destination where remarkable culinary experiences, entertainment, and community engagement intersect in perfect harmony.”

In addition to entertainment space, the food hall will have event spaces for business meetings, family gatherings and community activities, the press release stated.

