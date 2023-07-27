Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New food hall, entertainment space coming to downtown Chandler

Jul 27, 2023, 4:15 AM

Chandler City Hall...

Chandler City Hall (Facebook)

(Facebook)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The city of Chandler has started the development phase for a new dining hall space on a downtown property at the southwest corner of Chicago and Oregon streets.

The Chandler City Council voted last week to tentatively adopt the provisions of the development and purchase agreement between developer JEMBJACD, LLC and the city for the sale and development of .36 acres of city-owned property.

The developer plans to construct the food hall with six to 12 restaurants and/or retail outlets that compliments businesses operating downtown, according to a press release.

JEMBJACD, LLC Partner Jeremy McClymonds emphasized the food court will go beyond anything found in a conventional mall food court.

RELATED STORIES

“Our establishment embodies a diverse restaurant mecca, elevating common dishes to an uncommon level of excellence,” McClymonds said in the press release.

The space will also be a gathering spot with televisions broadcasting every sport every day, he said.

“Our venue will also be an entertainment hub, offering live music and engaging entertainment multiple times a week,” McClymonds said.

“It will be a captivating destination where remarkable culinary experiences, entertainment, and community engagement intersect in perfect harmony.”

In addition to entertainment space, the food hall will have event spaces for business meetings, family gatherings and community activities, the press release stated.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jurassic World Live...

Brandon Gray

Jurassic World Live Tour: Get ready for action-packed show at Footprint Center this weekend

Jurassic World will come to life with its live action-packed show this weekend at the Footprint Center. 

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Ave.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man who suffers from medical conditions which may become exaggerated in extreme heat.

1 day ago

Monsoon storm in Phoenix, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Thousands lose power as metro Phoenix gets first true monsoon storm of season

Monsoon season in metro Phoenix finally arrived when the first storm bringing rain, dust and heavy winds engulfed the capital city Wednesday night.

1 day ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Man dead after being stuck by semi-truck at Buckeye Fry’s grocery store parking lot

A elderly man is dead after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday in the parking lot of a Fry's Food Store in Buckeye.

1 day ago

Alicia Navarro. (Glendale Police Department Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Missing Glendale girl Alicia Navarro found safe in Montana 4 years after disappearance

Alicia Navarro, the Glendale girl who went missing four years ago, has been safely located in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.

1 day ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record, also ties mark for most 115-degree days in a year

Phoenix broke another daily heat record on Wednesday and made some more history in the process.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

New food hall, entertainment space coming to downtown Chandler