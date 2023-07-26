Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Charges filed against members of Southern California gang after killing of 2 police officers

Jul 26, 2023, 4:20 PM

United States Attorney Martin Estrada, at podium, is joined by federal and local law enforcement of...

United States Attorney Martin Estrada, at podium, is joined by federal and local law enforcement officials to announce the arrests of violent street gang members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten people linked to a Southern California street gang were charged with federal crimes, a year after a member shot and killed two suburban police officers, authorities announced Wednesday.

Members and associates of the Quiet Village gang in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles were named in four grand jury indictments and a criminal complaint. Two people were arrested on Wednesday, four were already in custody and another four are fugitives, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

The charges include conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and drug and gun charges. However, they don’t include the June 14, 2022 killings of two El Monte police officers. The suspect killed himself after the shootings.

Among other allegations, a gang member is charged with killing a woman after opening fire on a car containing a suspected police informant last year. The target wasn’t struck.

The gang also ran a “casita” in Whittier that offered illegal gambling and sold methamphetamine, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The FBI and other law enforcement members of a task force began investigating the gang after a member shot and killed Cpl. Michael Paredes — who was posthumously promoted to sergeant — and Officer Joseph Santana as they entered a motel room to investigate a reported stabbing.

Justin Flores, 35, also traded shots with another officer in a parking lot before shooting himself, authorities said.

“A highly violent gang responsible for the murders of two brave police officers and others has now felt the weight of a collective law enforcement response,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement. “The gang’s days of terrorizing the community stop with today’s federal arrests.”

United States News

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House ...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: No head trauma or suspicious circumstances in drowning of Obamas’ chef, police say

The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard this week is sparking a frenzy of false claims on social media, as users share conspiracy theories and baseless speculation about what happened. Many are suggesting, without evidence, that Tafari Campbell died under questionable circumstances, claiming he knew how to swim and […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi teen’s death in poultry plant shows child labor remains a problem, feds say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The death of a 16-year-old in a Mississippi poultry plant earlier this month offered another reminder that children remain vulnerable to exploitation in the workplace in the United States, senior Labor Department officials said Wednesday. Duvan Perez became the third teenager to die in an industrial accident this summer. Those deaths […]

16 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Natio...

Associated Press

Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and the former president’s allies in Congress and his 2024 GOP presidential rivals are eager to join that fight as his own legal challenges mount. Trump’s chief opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, this week said the House Republicans “are absolutely within their rights” […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride

An Iowa state senator was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor after refusing to abide by a law enforcement officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing is set […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The active search has ended for a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood that killed his 2-year-old sister and mother as well as four other people in southeastern Pennsylvania earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday. Divers found no sign of Conrad Shiels’ body when they searched the last […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Jason Servis was sentenced by Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to one felony […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Charges filed against members of Southern California gang after killing of 2 police officers