Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student

Jul 26, 2023, 1:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman who fled to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash was sentenced Wednesday to one to five years in prison.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland County, pleaded no contest last month to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She will receive credit for the 160 days she has already served in the Oakland County Jail, WXYZ-TV reported.

The crash killed 22-year-old Ben Kable of Shelby Township, who was walking on an Oakland County road before dawn on Jan 1. Kable was home from the university for the holidays.

Howson is a dual U.S. and Thai citizen and left Michigan for Bangkok on Jan. 3. Authorities in Thailand took her into custody, and she was returned to the U.S. in February.

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities have said.

Associated Press

