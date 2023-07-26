Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Mexico lifts debt-based suspensions of driver’s licenses for 100,000 residents

Jul 26, 2023, 12:45 PM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s motor vehicle division has lifted the suspension of driver’s licenses for more than 100,000 residents under new anti-poverty legislation, officials announced Wednesday.

Bipartisan legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March called for an end to the widespread practice of suspending driver’s licenses for failure to pay a fine or failure to appear in court.

At least 23 other states have taken similar steps to end debt-based suspensions of driver’s licenses that can make it harder for individuals to pay off debts and care for their families.

The New Mexico law does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses nor suspensions for other reasons related to dangerous driving or accumulated traffic violations.

License suspensions also have been cleared for more than 160,000 out-of-state drivers with New Mexico citations, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department said in a news release. New Mexico will notify other states.

The changes leave underlying citations and fines on drivers’ records. There is no fee under the new law to reinstate a driver’s license after a suspension is lifted, though payments may be required for licenses that expired while under suspension.

Sponsors of the law, including Republican state Sen. Crystal Diamond of Elephant Butte and Democratic state Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos, say debt-based license suspensions are counterproductive.

United States News

Associated Press

Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Jason Servis was sentenced by Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to one felony […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A young woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner was given a light sentence and released after more than a year in a suburban Detroit jail. Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township was found guilty of use of harmful devices/irritants causing death during a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Mega Millions lottery jackpot nears $1B ahead of Friday drawing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing, driving first-time buyers and other hopefuls to stock up on tickets. Regeina Whitsitt, a lottery clerk for RED X Grocery Store in the Missouri city of Riverside near the border of Kansas, said she’s sold tickets to a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Congress urged to revive long-stalled debate about regulating self-driving vehicles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for the self-driving vehicle industry on Wednesday warned that years of regulatory inaction is putting American manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage and urged Congress to expand their ability to test and eventually sell autonomous cars and trucks. “I’m sure it’s rare for you that someone from the private sector comes before […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman who fled to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash was sentenced Wednesday to one to five years in prison. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland County, pleaded no contest last month to failing to stop at the scene of […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Court-appointed manager of Mississippi capital water system gets task of fixing sewage problems

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The independent manager working to fix the long-troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city will also be assigned to oversee repairs to the city’s deteriorating sewer system, under an order filed Wednesday by a federal judge. Officials from the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Mississippi Department of […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

New Mexico lifts debt-based suspensions of driver’s licenses for 100,000 residents