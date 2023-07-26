PHOENIX — Phoenix broke another daily heat record on Wednesday and made some more history in the process.

The daily record of 116 degrees, which was set in 1995, was broken when the mercury hit 117 degrees at 2:20 p.m.

On top of the daily heat mark, Phoenix tied the record of 14 days reaching at least 115 degrees, which was set in 2020.

Is 120 degrees going to happen?

The hottest day of the year in Phoenix stands at 119 degrees, which has happened three times, most recently on Tuesday.

If Phoenix hit 120 degrees on Wednesday, it would just be the first time in nearly 30 years.

In records dating back to 1896, Phoenix has seen 120 degrees only three times, most recently in 1995. The city’s all-time record is 122 on June 26, 1990.

Will this be the hottest month in Phoenix history?

Phoenix is pacing for its hottest month in history and it seems almost guaranteed to happen.

The average temperature for July was 102.9 degrees as of Tuesday.

The hottest month in Phoenix was August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

A big contributor to the likely new record is temperatures not dropping overnight.

Phoenix has seen morning lows in the 90s for a record 17 straight days.

An excessive heat warning has been in effect in Phoenix since July 1 and has been extended several times.

It’s scheduled to end Friday evening.

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.