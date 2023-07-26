Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record, also ties mark for most 115-degree days in a year

Jul 26, 2023, 2:55 PM

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix broke another daily heat record on Wednesday and made some more history in the process.

The daily record of 116 degrees, which was set in 1995, was broken when the mercury hit 117 degrees at 2:20 p.m.

On top of the daily heat mark, Phoenix tied the record of 14 days reaching at least 115 degrees, which was set in 2020.

Is 120 degrees going to happen?

The hottest day of the year in Phoenix stands at 119 degrees, which has happened three times, most recently on Tuesday.

If Phoenix hit 120 degrees on Wednesday, it would just be the first time in nearly 30 years.

In records dating back to 1896, Phoenix has seen 120 degrees only three times, most recently in 1995. The city’s all-time record is 122 on June 26, 1990.

Will this be the hottest month in Phoenix history?

Phoenix is pacing for its hottest month in history and it seems almost guaranteed to happen.

The average temperature for July was 102.9 degrees as of Tuesday.

The hottest month in Phoenix was August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

A big contributor to the likely new record is temperatures not dropping overnight.

Phoenix has seen morning lows in the 90s for a record 17 straight days.

An excessive heat warning has been in effect in Phoenix since July 1 and has been extended several times.

It’s scheduled to end Friday evening.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Homeless person offered shelter services during the cleanup of the zone...

SuElen Rivera

Progress on the Zone cleanup in Phoenix is steady but slow, official says

In downtown Phoenix, progress is slow but steady as city officials scour the streets where the Zone homeless encampment has grown over the years.

15 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)...

Jim Sharpe

Can Gen Z’s bad tipping habits be the tipping point on too many tip asks?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe is hoping Gen Z's poor tipping habits will help balance out some unnecessary asks for gratuity.

15 hours ago

File image of the Arizona State Capitol. A body was found Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, on the ...

KTAR.com

Body found on grounds of Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix; DPS investigating

A body was found Wednesday morning on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan will conclude his career with 37 years in law enforcement...

KTAR.com

Chandler Police chief to retire in January after 10 years leading the department

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan announced Tuesday he will retire in January after leading the department for 10 years.

15 hours ago

A cement truck rolled over on a freeway ramp near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wedne...

KTAR.com

Nurse stops to help, puts tourniquet on driver after cement truck crashes near Phoenix airport

A nurse who stopped to provide treatment may have saved the driver's life after a cement truck crashed near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

15 hours ago

Betty Villegas poses with Andrés Cano. Villegas was appointed to fill Cano's seat in the Arizona H...

KTAR.com

Former Pima County Supervisor Betty Villegas appointed to Arizona House seat

Former Pima County Supervisor and affordable housing advocate Betty Villegas is replacing Andrés Cano in the Arizona House.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record, also ties mark for most 115-degree days in a year