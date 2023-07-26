Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Body found on grounds of Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix; DPS investigating

Jul 26, 2023, 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

File image of the Arizona State Capitol. A body was found Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, on the ...

A body was found Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, on the grounds of the Arizona Capitol in downtown Phoenix. (Facebook File Photo/Arizona Capitol Museum)

(Facebook File Photo/Arizona Capitol Museum)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A body was found Wednesday morning on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The Phoenix Police Department discovered the body around 6:44 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The investigation was turned over to DPS, which has jurisdiction over the state Capitol property, which is located at 17th Avenue between Adams and Jefferson streets.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

No other details about the case were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record, also ties mark for most 115-degree days in a year

Phoenix broke another daily heat record on Wednesday and made some more history in the process.

15 hours ago

Homeless person offered shelter services during the cleanup of the zone...

SuElen Rivera

Progress on the Zone cleanup in Phoenix is steady but slow, official says

In downtown Phoenix, progress is slow but steady as city officials scour the streets where the Zone homeless encampment has grown over the years.

15 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)...

Jim Sharpe

Can Gen Z’s bad tipping habits be the tipping point on too many tip asks?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe is hoping Gen Z's poor tipping habits will help balance out some unnecessary asks for gratuity.

15 hours ago

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan will conclude his career with 37 years in law enforcement...

KTAR.com

Chandler Police chief to retire in January after 10 years leading the department

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan announced Tuesday he will retire in January after leading the department for 10 years.

15 hours ago

A cement truck rolled over on a freeway ramp near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wedne...

KTAR.com

Nurse stops to help, puts tourniquet on driver after cement truck crashes near Phoenix airport

A nurse who stopped to provide treatment may have saved the driver's life after a cement truck crashed near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

15 hours ago

Betty Villegas poses with Andrés Cano. Villegas was appointed to fill Cano's seat in the Arizona H...

KTAR.com

Former Pima County Supervisor Betty Villegas appointed to Arizona House seat

Former Pima County Supervisor and affordable housing advocate Betty Villegas is replacing Andrés Cano in the Arizona House.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Body found on grounds of Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix; DPS investigating