PHOENIX – A body was found Wednesday morning on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department discovered the body around 6:44 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The investigation was turned over to DPS, which has jurisdiction over the state Capitol property, which is located at 17th Avenue between Adams and Jefferson streets.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

No other details about the case were made available.

